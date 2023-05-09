Woman lost in Australian bush survives for 5 days with bottle of wine, box of juice

A woman who was lost in dense Australian bushland managed to survive for five days with only a juice box and a bottle of wine before she was rescued.

According to the Victoria police, 48-year-old Lillian Ip was headed on a holiday to Bright, more than 300 kilometres northeast of Melbourne, when she took a wrong turn and ended up at a dead-end.

When she tried to backtrack, her car got stuck in mud in an area without mobile coverage.

When she failed to check in with loved ones on April 30, they realized something was wrong.

Police conducted extensive searches for the missing the woman without success, but her car was eventually located during an aerial sweep on May 5.

Wodonga Police Sgt. Martin Torpey said Ip was 60 kilometres away from the nearest town and "due to health issues she was unable to try and walk for help so stayed with her car."

A local police car was directed by a team in a helicopter toward Ip, who was safe and well despite the ordeal.

Torpey added that the fact she remained by her car helped police find her and that the bottle of wine, which she bought as a gift, "got her through."

Ip was treated for dehydration.

Watch the moment Lillian Ip was rescued in the video at the top of this article.