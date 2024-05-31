Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend

An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like “Rebel Moon” and “How I Met Your Mother” has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.

Nick Pasqual, 34, was charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend on May 23 at her home in the Sunland neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Pasqual for comment. It is not yet known if he has legal counsel representing him in this matter.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

According to a news release from Gascón’s office, Pasqual broke into the home of his estranged girlfriend, who had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual.

While the district attorney’s office did not identify the victim, she is a 35-year-old Hollywood makeup artist, according to CNN affiliate KABC. A GoFundMe account has been established and verified by the platform to help with her medical expenses.

“(She) is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love,” an organizers’ statement on the site read. “No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience.”

Pasqual allegedly fled the scene and was detained at a checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, according to the news release. He will be extradited to Los Angeles County, where he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted.