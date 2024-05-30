Canada

    • Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.

    Trump was found guilty today on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial, which are punishable by up to four years in prison.

    Mario Bellissimo says that makes him "criminally inadmissible," and he can't apply to change that until five years after he serves his sentence.

    However, if Trump is elected United States president in the meantime, exemptions could be made.

    He would have to show the Immigration Department, or the federal minister, that he had a compelling reason to be in Canada and that he wouldn't commit more crimes on this side of the border.

    Spokespeople for the public safety and immigration ministers say they would not discuss individual cases, even ones as high-profile as Trump's.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News