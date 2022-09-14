WikiLeaks founder's family brings campaign to Mexico

John Shipton Sr. and Gabriel Shipton the brother of Julian Assange participate in an event sponsored by the Mexican ruling party Morena, at the Union Telefonica headquarters, entitled "Freedom for Julian Asange: a global struggle," in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) John Shipton Sr. and Gabriel Shipton the brother of Julian Assange participate in an event sponsored by the Mexican ruling party Morena, at the Union Telefonica headquarters, entitled "Freedom for Julian Asange: a global struggle," in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social