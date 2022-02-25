Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has threatened to both destabilize Europe and pull the United States into what is considered the most consequential security confrontation the region has faced since the Cold War.

Many world leaders, including those of Canada, the U.S., Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Colombia, have condemned the attack on Ukraine. Syria has voiced explicit support for Russia. But a number of countries, especially those in a delicate dance between the West and Russia, have also taken a more ambiguous or softer stance, or not commented at all. Here is a look at what some countries have said.

Belarus: President Alexander Lukashenko has insisted he is not getting involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and does not want war, but Russian troops in the country – Belarus has been hosting about 30,000 soldiers – were allowed to enter Ukraine by border guards, while many of the country’s assets, from fueling stations to air defence systems, have been made available to Moscow, according to Foreign Policy magazine.

Brazil: The South American country has refused to outright condemn Putin’s actions, instead taking a more neutral position saying it was monitoring the situation with “great concern” and urging “immediate suspension of hostilities and the beginning of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution.” The country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that it would “not contribute to beating the drums of war.” President Jair Bolsonaro had visited Russian President Vladimir Putin a week earlier, and voiced solidarity with Russia. He criticized his vice president, Hamilton Mourao, for speaking on the conflict, saying only the president should do so. Mourao had expressed support for Ukraine and the use of force, comparing Putin’s actions to Hitler.

China: President Xi Jinping and Putin met just before the 2022 Beijing Olympics kicked off in early February. At the time, the two leaders issued a joint statement which saw both leaders express a “no limits” partnership and support for their respective foreign policy positions including Putin’s opposition to NATO expansion in Europe and China’s One China principle with respect to Taiwan. Since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, China has avoided condemning Putin’s actions, instead expressing hope for peace through dialogue. Beijing, which many experts believe could provide economic support to Russia amid sanctions, has instead blamed the U.S. for “fanning up flames” as well as NATO’s eastward expansion in Europe. According to Chinese state TV, Xi expressed China’s support for Russia and Ukraine to resolve their problems through negotiations.

India: Like many countries with close ties to the West and Russia, India finds itself in a difficult position. The country is under pressure to condemn Putin’s aggression, but so far has resisted calls to join economic sanctions. The Asian country has fostered increasingly strong ties with the U.S. but it also relies on Russia for much of its advanced weapons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke with Putin not long after the attacks were launched, wanted to see “concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.”

Israel: Language used by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the conflict hasbeen described as “tepid” by some, with Bennett praying for peace and calm in Ukraine and offering humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians, saying “our hearts are with the civilians.” Bennett made no mention of Russia in his statement. Earlier, however, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had unequivocally condemned the attacks, calling it a “serious violation of the international order”. Still, Israeli media like Haaretz observed that “Lapid devoted only one sentence to the denunciation, and spent most of his statement emphasizing the fact that Israel has strong ties to both Russia and Ukraine.” The Times of Israel noted Israel’s difficulty “picking sides” in the conflict.

Pakistan: Putin hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting in Moscow – the first such visit by a Pakistani leader in more than two decades – hours before Russian troops began their invasion into Ukraine. The pre-scheduled visit had nothing to do with the conflict, officials in Pakistan said, but the timing was described as a “diplomatic disaster” for a country that has said it wishes to maintain positive ties with the U.S. and China, according to Germany’s DW News. In a statement issued after the meeting, Khan expressed regret over the conflict and said that Pakistan believed disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Serbia: Moscow and Belgrade have had positive relations, and the Serbian government is considered “pro-Russia”, but it has also tried to walk a fine line with the West. Serbian media supportive of the government have praised Russia’s move against Ukraine and the government has rejected calls to join sanctions, but it did say that Russia’s attack was against international law. President Aleksandar Vucic said it respects the norms of international law, but that it also has “its own interests.” Vucic had previously voiced concern over Putin’s recognition of independence for two Ukrainian provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Turkey: A NATO member since 1952 with close ties to Russia, Turkey has found itself caught in a tight spot as Ukraine asked the country to block Russian warships from accessing the Black Sea through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that are under Turkish control. The country has yet to make a decision, but said that it will not be able to prevent ships from returning to their home base in the Black Sea. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized NATO for allowing the situation to escalate and expressed regret over the conflict.

Venezuela: The South American country is a close Russian ally and prior to the invasion, its president said it supported Russia. Like China, it places blame on the U.S. and NATO for the escalation of events, but at the same time, expressed worry over the crisis and has urged a diplomatic dialogue. Other countries in Latin America, a region being courted by Putin, have also taken mixed positions, with some critical of the use of force without explicitly calling for Russia to leave, according to Reuters.