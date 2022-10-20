What should Canada look out for, and what's at stake in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections?
Campaigning politicians say it all the time: the coming election will be the most important in a generation.
These days, amid the cultural division, political gridlock and social instability in the United States, every trip to the polls — including midway through a president's term — feels more consequential than the last.
"I am always a bit concerned, upset, chagrined that when we have an election, the world has to worry about the outcome," Bruce Stokes, a visiting senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund in D.C., told a recent discussion panel.
"When we are electing a Congress or a president, that Congress and president has a disproportionate influence on what happens in the world."
The legacy of Donald Trump has loomed large over the 2022 midterms, but so too have the initial struggles of Joe Biden, his Democratic successor. Voters gave Democrats control of Congress in 2020, but barely.
Change is in the wind for Nov. 8.
The relentless Republican march of earlier this year, initially powered by a drumbeat of high inflation, low presidential approval ratings and lingering economic uncertainty, has slowed significantly since the spring.
The Supreme Court's stunning decision to effectively abandon federal protection for abortion rights sent shock waves down the campaign trail, energizing Democrats and mobilizing women.
Biden, too, found his stride with key legislative wins, including — with an assist from Sen. Joe Manchin — the climate, tax and health package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. It included a welcome reprieve for Canada: made-in-America tax incentives for electric vehicles were replaced with credits that would apply to EVs built north of the border, too.
But most political observers aren't betting on a surge of Democratic support. The party in the White House has been savaged in eight of the last 10 midterm elections. With Biden's approval rating hovering around 41 per cent, experts don't expect that to change this year.
BALANCE OF POWER
In the House of Representatives, where every seat is up for grabs in November, Democrats occupy 221 out of 435 seats, while Republicans have 212. Two seats are currently vacant.
The Senate is divided evenly — 50 seats on each side, giving the deciding vote to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Senate rules require 60 senators to vote in favour of ending debate on most bills in order to escape a filibuster, however, which means a simple majority often isn't enough.
Only 35 Senate seats are up for election this year, including 21 Democrats and 14 Republicans. Experts don't see a huge swing happening, but when the Senate is evenly divided, it only takes one seat changing hands to shift the balance of power.
REDISTRICTING
Every 10 years, state legislatures redraw their congressional districts to more accurately reflect the shifting population map — a process known as redistricting. When it's done to benefit a particular party, it's known as gerrymandering. In the U.S. these days, the two terms are largely synonymous.
Both parties do it, but this year, more Republicans than Democrats have been holding the redistricting pen, and are likely to benefit in November. A Politico analysis of the new congressional map found Republicans having an advantage in 10 more districts than they did in 2020, compared with just one for Democrats.
DOWN-BALLOT RACES
American voters typically make multiple choices in the voting booth, electing not only senators and members of Congress but state legislators, law enforcement officials and judges as well. In an era of election denial and state governments passing abortion laws, the so-called "down-ballot" races that rarely get much media attention are more significant than ever.
Capri Cafaro, a former Ohio state senator who teaches politics at American University in Washington, D.C., said it will be important to look at secretary of state races, because they have jurisdiction over elections.
"That could really shift the dynamic on election integrity, and what is perceived as running a free and fair election, depending on who's at the helm."
STATES TO WATCH
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Oct. 8, 2022, in York, Pa., left, and Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Sept. 23, 2022, in Allentown, Pa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Pennsylvania: Arguably the main event of the 2022 midterm season, voters in this perennial battleground state will choose between Republican celebrity TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz and Pennsylvania Lt.-Gov. John Fetterman, the hoodie-clad, plain-spoken Democrat who was sidelined by a stroke for much of the summer. This time, instead of deciding who gets the White House, Pennsylvania may decide who controls the Senate.
Ohio: J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," is one of several Trump standard-bearers in 2022, including Oz and former NFL running back Herschel Walker in Georgia. After a bruising primary and a late-day endorsement from the former president, he's running in a state that Trump won handily in both 2016 and 2020. Thing is, he's not winning: polls suggest Vance and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, a straitlaced congressman making a play for the Senate, are in a dead heat.
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Washington, Jan. 18, 2022, right. Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Warnock in the November 2022 election. (AP Photo)
Georgia: The expanding franchise of celebrity first-time campaigners continues in the Peach State, where football legend Walker is doing battle with Raphael Warnock. The Georgia reverend's run-off win the night before last year's Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill made him the first Black senator from the Deep South and helped the Democrats win control of the Senate. Walker, a favourite of Trump, has been dogged by domestic abuse allegations, dubious claims about working in law enforcement and rambling, nonsensical campaign commentary.
On Monday, Oct. 3, media reports accused the self-proclaimed abortion opponent of pressing an ex-girlfriend to get the procedure in 2009 — reports Walker strenuously denied. Polls suggest a close race with Warnock nursing a narrow lead in a state that requires a run-off election if neither candidate cracks the 50 per cent threshold.
Arizona: Republicans had high hopes of wresting a win away from incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and his impeccable pedigree: the former Space Shuttle pilot, who replaced the late John McCain in 2020, is the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who became a prominent gun control advocate after narrowly surviving an assassination attempt in 2011. But GOP candidate Blake Masters, another Trump endorsee, is lagging his big-spending Democratic rival in a campaign experts consider emblematic of the double-edged sword that is the support of the former president.
Nevada: Another toss-up, another seat Democrats are desperate to keep. Despite the glitz and glitter of its locale, this one lacks the star power of some of the other must-win races: former state attorney general Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the incumbent Democrat, against former state attorney general Adam Laxalt, her Republican challenger. As a result, it might be the truest barometer of how key factors like inflation and gas prices, abortion and the growing influence of Hispanic voters will influence the outcome.
Wisconsin: Two-term incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson personifies the post-Trump dilemma for those Republicans loyal to the former president. Wisconsin narrowly opted for Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, then pivoted to Biden in 2020. Ironically, Johnson has proven vulnerable to Democratic efforts to use his Trump affiliations against him, depicting him as a billionaire denizen of the D.C. "swamp" who lacks the working-class bona fides of his challenger, Mandela Barnes, the state's first Black lieutenant-governor. The Cook Political Report has the Wisconsin Senate rate "tilting" Republican; polls suggest a dead heat.
North Carolina: Another purple state that's leaning Republican and could determine which party holds the balance of power in the Senate. Republican congressman Rep. Ted Budd is hoping to move to the upper chamber, as is former state Supreme Court justice Cheri Beasley. With Budd another Trump type who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election win, Democrats see North Carolina as an opportunity to turn a red seat blue — and both sides are ramping up their ad spending as the campaign nears the start of the four-week sprint to the finish.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A joint funeral is underway in Barrie, Ont. for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside a home north of Toronto home last week.
BREAKING | Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
'I cannot deliver': Read the full statement as British PM Liz Truss resigns
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday. In a statement made outside No. 10 Downing Street in London, Truss announced she was stepping down from her position after just 45 days in office.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal
Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A joint funeral is underway in Barrie, Ont. for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside a home north of Toronto home last week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
-
90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal
Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest. Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
-
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
-
Afghan couple accuse U.S. Marine of abducting their baby
An Afghan baby is at the centre of a high-stakes tangle of at least four court cases. The Afghan couple, desperate to get her back, has sued Joshua and his wife Stephanie Mast. But the Masts insist they are her legal parents and 'acted admirably' to protect her.
-
U.K. says Russian aircraft fired missile near British spy plane over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, U.K. defence minister Ben Wallace said, in an apparent accident and not a deliberate escalation of tensions.
-
Iran's Olympic chief claims no punishment coming for climber
The president of Iran's national Olympic committee claimed Thursday that competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi will not be punished or suspended after competing in South Korea over the weekend without wearing her nation's mandatory headscarf.
-
Russia seeks to regain ground, hits Ukraine's infrastructure
Russia's troops fought Thursday to regain lost ground in areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed while Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.
Politics
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned the support from Canadian political figures for the 'Freedom Convoy' was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
-
Governments weren't always working in tandem during 'Freedom Convoy': Trudeau
Different levels of government involved in trying to bring an end to the mass demonstrations in Ottawa and several border crossings last winter were not always on the same page, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Wednesday.
Health
-
WHO: Uganda Ebola outbreak 'rapidly evolving' after 1 month
Uganda's Ebola outbreak is 'rapidly evolving' a month after the disease was reported in the East African country, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday, describing a difficult situation for health workers on the ground.
-
Indonesia bans sale of all cough syrups after 99 child deaths
Indonesia has halted the sale of all syrup and liquid medicines following the deaths of nearly 100 children and an unexplained spike in cases of acute kidney injuries.
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope captures star-studded 'Pillars of Creation'
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars.
-
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling 'positive energy' as her five-month mission gets underway.
-
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
Dame Judi Dench wants 'cruelly unjust' Season 5 of 'The Crown' to come with a disclaimer
In a letter to The Times, Judi Dench shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of 'The Crown,' writing that 'the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.'
-
Closing arguments begin in Kevin Spacey civil sex abuse trial
Closing arguments began on Thursday in Kevin Spacey's civil sex abuse trial, as the Oscar-winning actor fights allegations that he made an unwanted advance on a 14-year-old in 1986.
Business
-
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as central bank queues big hike
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
-
Yacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon leaves Hong Kong
A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov left Hong Kong for South Africa on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the U.S. accused the city of operating as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals.
-
EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on Shahed Aviation Industries in Iran and three Iranian armed forces generals for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity by helping to supply drones to Russia to use in the war against its neighbour.
Lifestyle
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
-
The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the 'legacy' she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as 'the most shining example' of female leadership.
-
New Brunswick figure skaters prove age is just a number with recent medal wins
Two Fredericton figure skaters recently took part in an international competition and, at ages 51 and 65, took home medals.
Sports
-
The 2024 Paralympics in Paris won't open in stadium
The world's best Paralympic athletes, parading down France's most famous boulevard with their prosthetic limbs, mobility chairs and stories of adversity, heading to a grand celebration of their prowess and sports on the Paris square where the French Revolutionaries of 1789 chopped off heads.
-
Qatar's 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go
The first World Cup in the Middle East is one month away, nearing the conclusion of an often bumpy 12-year journey for Qatar that has transformed the nation.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo walkout shades Man U win and upcoming Chelsea clash
Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to start for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup.
Autos
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000
Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.