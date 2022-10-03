Herschel Walker denies in 'strongest possible terms' report he paid for abortion

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaigns Sept. 7, 2021, in Emerson, Ga. (AP Photos/Bill Barrow, File) Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaigns Sept. 7, 2021, in Emerson, Ga. (AP Photos/Bill Barrow, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social