Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

This was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours – the ‘proof of life’ that people all over the internet, and indeed the world, had been looking for that showed their beloved Princess of Wales well and recovering after her abdominal surgery in January.

And initially it was – a smiley, happy picture of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her three children; Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Image of Princess of Wales retracted because of potential manipulation

But all was not what it seemed. Firstly and most prominently, where was Catherine’s wedding ring? Why were one of her hands blurry? And why was part of Charlotte’s sleeve missing?

Swiftly, new agencies Getty, AFP, Associated Press, Reuters and PA Media, issued ‘kill’ notices on the image, saying they thought the image had been manipulated and clients shouldn’t use it.

What was meant to be a picture to quell the rumours over the Princess of Wales' whereabouts only fuelled the controversy over her absence.

Then came the apology from the Princess of Wales. In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, Catherine said, “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C.”

The apology, posted to social media, comes from the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, but it has the personal sign off of ‘C’, for Catherine. She is taking responsibility for the changes to the photograph, rather than her husband Prince William, who took the photo, or any of the wider team around the royal couple.

Now, if the issue had just been about the Princess of Wales wearing or not wearing her wedding ring, that perhaps could have been explained away. It’s possible she took off her Welsh gold wedding band ahead of her surgery, as is common practice, and has yet to return it to her finger due to swelling or another aspect of her recovery. It's also been observed that the Princess of Wales does not always wear her engagement ring, the iconic diamond and sapphire heirloom, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

She often removes it during engagements involving physical activity or sports. But it’s the photoshopping of the pictures that cannot be explained.

Catherine, The Princess of Wales, tries her hand at wheelchair rugby as she joins a training session facilitated by members of the world-cup winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad, at Allam Sport Centre in Hull, England, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 (Scott Heppell /AP Photo / pool)

Is it that the Princess of Wales feels so much pressure that she felt she has to have the perfect picture? Or was it just a bit of innocent image altering that went wrong? This image threw up more questions than answers.

A tricky balance

As the British monarchy navigates the modern era, marked by the digital influence of social media and shifting public opinion, it faces the critical task of balancing tradition with transparency and accountability.

That’s what PR and communications teams are there for – to try to balance transparency and accountability, to try to quell the public’s thirst for pics and information and balance that with the privacy of the family.

Succession concerns, the roles of figures like the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as public scrutiny, challenge the monarchy to adapt while preserving its ceremonial grandeur and constitution.

In recent times, the British monarchy has taken steps towards greater transparency, particularly regarding the health of its members. This shift towards openness is reflected in the handling of two significant health-related events.

The King's candid revelation about his cancer treatment was aimed at preventing speculation and fostering global understanding among those affected by the disease. Similarly, Catherine, Princess of Wales, proactively shared news of her abdominal surgery, pausing her public duties until recovery.

This move was intended to curb speculation and resonate with individuals facing similar health challenges. Despite health setbacks, the King continues to perform state duties and manage official paperwork, demonstrating a commitment to his constitutional role. The palace's timely updates on the King’s health conditions reflect a dedication to transparency, addressing public concerns directly.

The monarchy's use of social media has further enhanced this transparency, allowing for more direct engagement with the public. Platforms like X and Instagram have become great places for the monarchy to share updates, engage in dialogue, and understand public sentiment, marking a significant shift in its relationship with citizens. This online presence not only markets and promotes the monarchy but also emphasises the need for high-quality, timely content that keeps the public informed and interested.

The increasing public demand for transparency within the Royal Family, particularly during times of uncertainty such as King Charles' diagnosis and the Princess of Wales’ surgery, underscores the importance of clear communication. This is where social media becomes a double-edged sword. The secretive nature of royal health updates has, in relation to the Princess of Wales, led to speculation and conspiracy theories, highlighting the need for more openness to maintain public trust and avoid constitutional concerns.

The public's growing expectation for transparency extends beyond health to financial matters and decision-making processes within the monarchy, emphasising the need for accountability and participation.

The British monarchy's embrace of social media has significantly altered its public engagement strategy, with the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account boasting 15.2 million followers. This digital milestone underscores the Royal Family's capacity to captivate a global audience instantly. Additionally, their proactive approach to mental health advocacy through campaigns like Heads Together leverages their platforms for social good, demonstrating the potential of social media beyond mere publicity.

Social media's role as a primary news source necessitates content that is not only timely but also compelling. The monarchy's online updates must captivate the attention of a public inundated with information, making every post count. Moreover, the strategic use of hashtags and analytics allows the Royal Family to gauge the reach and reception of their messages, turning social media into a powerful barometer of public sentiment.

But it has to be properly managed and embraced -- and it shouldn’t be left to the royals themselves to manage their public image. Today, it seems that the Princess of Wales has been somewhat thrown under the bus by her own PR and communications team, who are usually pretty savvy.

They are supposed to be managing her image -- the information that we, the public, consume about them from their own social media accounts.

It’s clear that the British monarchy's journey as it grapples with the push for transparency and adapts to the digital age's public scrutiny is a rocky one. The institution’s strategic embrace of modern communication via social media, its efforts to modernize archaic succession laws, and a commitment to public service all reflect a monarchy in transition.

Such steps are essential to uphold the monarchy’s relevance while negotiating the fine line between privacy and the public's right for openness. As society continues to evolve, the monarchy's ongoing dialogue with the public is crucial in fostering a relationship built on understanding and mutual respect.

It’s all about trust – can we trust what the Royal Family is telling us on social media or otherwise? At this point, it seems that trust is broken – because if we cannot believe the images that the Royal Family posts online, what can we believe about the information they share with us?