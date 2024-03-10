Will Prince William be head of the Commonwealth when he's King?

As Prince William, the Prince of Wales, steps up to shoulder increased responsibilities amidst his father King Charles III’s health concerns, the question of his future role within the Royal Commonwealth has taken on a new sense of urgency.

His presence at the helm of the annual Commonwealth Day service on March 11 stands as a testament to his escalating prominence, spotlighting his potential as a key figure in the Commonwealth's continuity. This critical crossroads highlights not just the personal transition of Prince William but also the evolving fabric of the British monarchy and its Commonwealth ties.

The Commonwealth is currently in a period of reflection regarding its leadership structure, particularly in light of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. A high-level group is examining the governance of the organization, focusing on the roles of the secretariat and governors, and considering the process for selecting a successor to the monarch as head of the Commonwealth.

There isn’t really a formal procedure in place for this choice, leading to discussions about potentially electing a ceremonial leader to bolster the organization's democratic standing.

As nations like Jamaica and Belize express intentions to become republics, the role of the British monarch as their head of state is called into question. We saw Barbados transition to a republic in 2021, and Jamaica has similar aspirations which it's acting on this year.

Prince Charles attends an engagement at the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley's official residence in Bridgetown, Barbados, Nov. 30, 2021, following a ceremony to mark the country's transition to a republic (Arthur Edwards / Pool via AP)

The Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 independent countries, largely former British territories, is characterized by equal status among its members, with no country subordinate to another.

The British monarch is recognized as the symbolic head of this association. The London-based Commonwealth Secretariat serves as the primary intergovernmental agency, supporting member governments and countries in various capacities, such as advocating for small states, promoting justice and human rights, and addressing global challenges like climate change.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is the principal decision-making forum, convening biennially for discussions on common interests. Although the Commonwealth doesn’t have a formal constitution, members are united by shared traditions and economic self-interest. Membership hinges on adherence to political, economic, and social principles, including democracy and human rights.

In the context of the Commonwealth's evolving leadership, Prince William represents a key figure. If he ascends to the throne, he would automatically become the head of the Commonwealth, should member states choose to maintain the tradition of the British monarch in this role. However, the ultimate decision rests with the Commonwealth nations.

Prince William's perspective on his potential future as the head of the Commonwealth is marked by a clear respect for the autonomy of the former colonies and an understanding of the evolving nature of their relationship with the Crown. During his tour of the Caribbean, he openly supported the decisions of these nations regarding their future, highlighting the importance of the Commonwealth family in shaping a better future together.

It seems that the Prince of Wales recognizes the growing republican sentiment across the Commonwealth and the calls for change. He emphasized that the future of the Commonwealth is for the people to decide, reinforcing that it is not about dictating but rather about serving and supporting in the best way possible.

File photo of the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge riding in a Land Rover as they attended the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean, on day six of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean, March 24, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica (Photo by Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage / Getty)

Prince William has also contemplated the implications of being the head of the Commonwealth, especially in light of events such as the Land Rover moment during the PR disaster that was the Caribbean tour in 2022. He may seek to modernize aspects of the monarchy's legacy, like the honours system, to better reflect contemporary values.

Prince William has also expressed that while the decision to appoint King Charles as the Queen's successor was made in 2018, the Commonwealth heads of government are free to choose their leader, signifying the U.K.'s and his own respect for the self-determination of the member countries. His popularity and the relationships he fosters with the Commonwealth countries could indeed influence his succession as the Commonwealth head.

Prince William needs to strike a delicate balance

Public sentiment and reactions across the Commonwealth have been diverse and telling in the wake of discussions about the future headship of the organization. A significant portion of British citizens, according to a YouGov survey, have shown a preference for Prince William to bypass his father, to become the next king.

This sentiment underscores his popularity and the public’s perception of his modern approach to monarchy. He also has garnered praise for his dedication to pressing global issues such as environmental conservation and mental health awareness.

However, in nations like Jamaica and Belize, there have been strong calls for an apology and reparations from Britain for its historical role in the transatlantic slave trade.

People protest to demand an apology and slavery reparations during a visit to the former British colony by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (Collin Reid / AP photo)

The demand for reparations has been growing, with movements such as the Caricom Reparations Commission leading the charge. The 2022 tour of the Caribbean by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (as they were known then) highlighted the colonial past's lingering impact, with incidents that sparked criticism for their perceived insensitivity.

This has amplified the voices of those advocating for dropping the King and potentially any future British monarch as the head of state. With leaders like Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressing a readiness to sever ties with the monarchy, the Commonwealth's future leadership remains a subject of robust debate and reflection.

It's clear there is a complex and evolving relationship between the Commonwealth nations and the British monarchy, highlighting the delicate balance Prince William may need to navigate in his potential future role.

In the modern Commonwealth, the role of the monarchy is multifaceted, encompassing, constitutional, ceremonial, and symbolic. As the head of the nation, the monarchy provides a sense of stability and continuity. Recognizing success and excellence, and supporting voluntary service are key aspects of this role.

The monarchy's support system, including family members like Prince William, assist in fulfilling these duties, which could become more prominent as the U.K. navigates post-Brexit relations and seeks to maintain its influence and symbolism abroad. Unlike the hereditary succession of the monarchy, the role of the head of the Commonwealth is a recognition by its leaders.

King Charles III plays a neutral role and attends CHOGMs, with the Commonwealth viewed as critical to the Royal Family's interests. Prince William's appointment could bring new energy and strengthen the relevance of the Commonwealth, potentially attracting more attention to its initiatives and supporting its values of democracy, human rights, and social development.

The future role of the British monarchy in the governance of the unique political family that is the Commonwealth is multi-layered and extends beyond mere ceremonial importance.

We have to consider historical ties, current sentiments, and future aspirations, with Prince William navigating respect for tradition and the impetus for change. As the fabric of the Commonwealth association continues to be woven by the decisions of its member nations, the focus remains on fostering collective progress and upholding the values that unify its diverse membership.

These decisions will not only shape the legacy of the monarchy but also define the Commonwealth's journey into a future where it can flourish. Ultimately, the future of the Commonwealth and its relationship with the Crown should be a decision made by the people of its member nations.

This democratic approach respects the self-determination of the member countries and aligns with the Commonwealth's principles of equality and mutual respect.