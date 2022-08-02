Uvalde rekindles school police officer's looming fears
Tony Ramaeker averages around 14,000 steps a day as he walks around the Nebraska high school where he is assigned to work as a sheriff's deputy, greeting students arriving in the morning, wandering the hallways to talk to them and watching out for those who might be eating alone in the cafeteria.
The former Marine and longtime youth pastor keeps his office in suburban Omaha stocked with treats such as Little Debbie snacks and Pop-Tarts because eating helps kids in crisis calm down and talk.
But in the back of his mind, a thought always looms: What would he do if a gunman attacked the school?
The latest reminder of that danger came in May when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas. The fear that the next shooting could happen in their hallways hangs over school resource officers across the United States, exacerbating an already difficult job: They're called on to be battle-ready officers whom parents and students can trust to protect them while not making students feel uncomfortable or targeted.
Reminders of the threat of school shootings were omnipresent at a recent National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Colorado where hundreds of officers gathered for training.
An exhibit hall featured booths with businesses selling ideas to stop the next school shooter, like door locks, and simulation machines to mimic shootings. One business showed off foldable semi-automatic rifles it said one school resource officer takes in a Hello Kitty backpack to his school in Alabama.
"Mom and Dad don't want to see this weapon in their school, but it's got to be there," said Dan Pose, CEO of Gulf Coast Tactical, which sells the rifles.
Officers also sat in on sessions to learn about what went right and wrong at past school shootings. In one of those, they heard about the failure by a school safety monitor to send out an alert when he initially spotted the Parkland school shooter walking onto the campus. The armed school resource officer accused of hiding during the shooting was later charged with being criminally negligent.
In another, they got a briefing on a 2019 school shooting in Colorado, in which a private security guard who was secretly armed accidentally wounded two students.
A Colorado county sheriff also pointed to a more subtle failure in the response to that fatal 2019 shooting: Officers unnecessarily traumatized evacuated elementary students by having them line up with their hands on their heads even though authorities knew the gunmen involved were either teens or adults.
"That right there will last a lifetime," Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said, pointing to the photo of the children, one of whom has her hands folded in prayer instead. Later, he explained that he wanted to encourage school resource officers to use their discretion and find ways to minimize trauma to children.
Officer Roy Mitchell Jr. said he tries not to let preparing for a shooting rule his thoughts, but he watches out at entrances and windows for anyone unfamiliar headed into the suburban Baltimore high school where he works. He also considers where he would he would try to move students to should there be an attack.
"I try to always have some type of a game plan in my head," he said.
Ramaeker said he believes he wouldn't hesitate to do whatever he could to protect his students and staff. He has even thought through how he would use the handgun he has holstered to his hip if he didn't have time get a rifle he has kept secured in the building since the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
They and other officers in Colorado for the conference stressed that building relationships and getting to know what's going on in the lives of students is vital for all aspects of the job -- whether they're acting as confidants or cops.
Some offer to help make waffles and pancakes in cooking class or fill-in to serve lunch when cafeteria workers are out sick. Others squeeze into desks in the back row to observe what students are learning. They're encouraged to teach a class, on topics such as citizens' civil rights and the legal process. They keep an eye out for who drives what cars, who is dating whom and who might be eating lunch in the bathroom because they have no friends.
It's an intense version of community policing that they hope will make them positive role models while also helping them learn about any kinds of threats that emerge in their schools.
Lt. Sandra F. Calloway-Crim, who has been a school resource officer in Valley, Alabama, for 18 years, said she got a call late one night after patrol officers found a 13-year-old student at one of her schools wandering outside alone in his pajamas. She knew the boy's father would be working the night shift but that his mother would be at home, and directed the officers to take the boy there.
Still, some activists say police don't belong in a school at all. Some districts got rid of police officers in schools during the protests over racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd in 2020 amid criticism that they have disproportionately arrested Black students, sweeping them into the criminal justice system.
Officers from Fremont, California, were removed from schools but brought back a year later after negotiating terms of a new agreement with officials. They spoke at the recent conference, encouraging supervisors to keep track of all the positive interactions they have with students to help balance the reports about investigations and arrests that police normally only document.
Don Bridges, who started a school resource officer program in suburban Baltimore in 1989, bristles at the "school to prison pipeline" criticism. Bridges, who is Black, saw the program as a way to build relationships between students and law enforcement after seeing too many people who looked like him getting arrested when he worked in patrol. He said having police in schools does not lead to Black students being targeted when officers are properly trained.
Detective Beth Sanborn drops what she is doing at home and heads into work whenever her phone explodes with messages from students at the campus where she works in suburban Philadelphia about a social media post seen as threatening.
She feels guilty sometimes for putting the needs of her "school kids" ahead of her own children. Emotional crises, fights and the fallout from failed relationships tend to be more at the front of her mind than the possibility of a shooting but she said building relationships with her students is the key to preventing all kinds of problems.
"While it always has the potential to be there, what we hope is that by stressing that sense of community, that we can avert any kind of violence," she said.
After Parkland's school resource officer failed to intervene when a student opened fire in 2018, students at a high school in Cullman, Alabama, asked Officer Seth Sullivan if he would promise to protect them.
"You're damn skippy I'm going to be in there. Those are my kids," Sullivan said.
------
Associated Press writer Thomas Peipert contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 metres in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
Period pain simulator brings new perspective to a global experience
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency
California's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak, becoming the second state in three days to take the step.
Canada
-
B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire
Operators of a B.C. mountain resort say snow-making machines are being used to defend the village against a growing wildfire.
-
Ontario hospital shutdowns lead to mounting calls for premier, minister of health to address issue
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
-
Sexual assault rate in 2021 highest since 1996, violent crimes up: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the rate of police-reported sexual assault in Canada has reached its highest level since 1996.
-
TD Bank Group to acquire U.S. investment firm Cowen Inc. for CAD $1.67 billion
TD Bank Group says it will acquire U.S. investment firm Cowen Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at CAD $1.67 billion, or CAD $50 for each share of Cowen common stock.
-
Canada should 'absolutely' apologize for its role in slavery: historian
As Canadians mark the abolition of slavery in most British colonies this Monday, scholars are calling on the federal government to issue an apology for Canada's role in the enslavement of Black and Indigenous people.
World
-
How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist
The U.S. drone strike that killed Zawahiri on his balcony in downtown Kabul was the product of months of highly secret planning by Biden and a tight circle of his senior advisers. At top of mind for Biden and members of his team was avoiding civilian deaths, including the members of Zawahiri's family who were living in the building.
-
-
U.K. authorities charge man arrested at castle with crossbow
British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.
-
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
The RusRussia's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, a designation that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant.
-
UN chief warns world is one step from 'nuclear annihilation'
The United Nations chief warned Monday that 'humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,' citing the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East and many other factors.
-
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 metres in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.
Politics
-
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
-
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
Montreal AIDS conference: Federal government announces $18M for HIV testing
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government will invest $17.9 million to increase access to HIV testing in remote communities and among hard-to-reach populations.
-
Ontario hospital shutdowns lead to mounting calls for premier, minister of health to address issue
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
Sci-Tech
-
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
-
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.
-
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
Entertainment
-
Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial
As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
-
Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song
Beyonce is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record 'Renaissance,' just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.
Business
-
-
Air Canada on upward trajectory but losses continue amid high demand
Air Canada raked in a nearly five-fold revenue increase in its latest quarter, but continued to suffer net losses in the hundreds of millions due to a 'very challenging' three months, said CEO Mike Rousseau.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
Lifestyle
-
Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says
Regular stretching and balance and range of motion exercises are as good as aerobic exercise in slowing the progression of mild cognitive decline, a new study has found.
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
-
Three women say Spanish body positivity campaign used their images without permission
Three women who believe their images were used in a Spanish 'body positivity' campaign have said their likenesses were used and edited without permission — including a woman whose prosthetic leg was edited out of the image, and a woman who believes her face was edited onto the body of a woman who had a mastectomy.
Sports
-
Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behaviour 'more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.'
-
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
American basketball star Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release.
-
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.