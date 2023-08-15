Utah mom brings baby triplets to jury duty, saying she can't find a babysitter

A Utah mother had her hands full when she was called for jury duty and couldn't find a babysitter.

Torrey Scow, a mother of triplets, caught some of her family's day in court on camera.

"I just knew it was gonna be a crap show so that's why I'm like, 'I'm gonna film some of this,'” she said.

At times, her children's screams drowned out the judge’s questions to jurors.

"I fed them more snacks than they've ever had in their entire life to keep them quiet," she told CNN.

Video shows her children continued to cry in the courtroom despite the snacks. And, to borrow Scow's phrase, the day did, in fact, become a "crap show."

Scrow had to perform consecutive diaper changes in the parking lot of the courtroom.

After two-and-a-half hours, they were dismissed from jury duty, much to Scow’s delight.

