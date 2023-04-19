UN says India to be world's most populous nation by mid-2023
India is on track to surpass China by mid-2023 as the world's most populous nation, United Nations data said Wednesday, raising questions about whether a booming, young Indian population will fuel economic growth for years to come or become a liability.
While India's 254 million people between ages 15 and 24 is the largest number in the world, China is struggling with an aging population and stagnant population growth. That has sparked expectations that the demographic changes could pave the way for India to become an economic and global heavyweight.
India's young citizenry could drive the country's economic growth for years to come, but it might just as easily become a problem if they aren't adequately employed. Economists have cautioned that even as India's economy is among the fastest-growing as its population rises, joblessness has also swelled.
Tech giant Apple, among other companies, hopes to turn India into a potential manufacturing hub as it moves some production out of China, where wages are rising as the working age population shrinks.
The U.N. report said India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year. India will have an estimated 1.4286 billion people versus mainland China's 1.4257 billion at that time, according to U.N. projections. Demographers say the limits of population data make it impossible to calculate an exact date; India has not done a census since 2011.
China has had the world's largest population since at least 1950, the year the U.N. began issuing population data. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and combined they make up more than a third of the world's 8 billion people.
Not long ago, India wasn't expected to become the most populous until later this decade. But the timing has been sped up by a drop in China's fertility rate, with families having fewer children.
India, by contrast, has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate, and has seen a decrease in infant mortality over the last three decades. Still, the country's fertility rate has been steadily falling, from over five births per woman in 1960 to just over two in 2020, according to World Bank data.
The country's population has more than quadrupled since gaining independence 76 years ago. As India looks set to become the world's largest country, it is grappling with the growing threat of climate change, deep inequalities between its urban and rural populations, economic disparities between its men and women, and a widening religious divide.
In a survey of 1,007 Indians conducted by the U.N. in conjunction with the report, 63 per cent of respondents said economic issues were their top concern when thinking about population change, followed by worries about the environment, health and human rights.
"The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public. Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm," Andrea Wojnar, the United Nations Population Fund's representative for India, said in a statement. She added that they should be seen as a symbol of progress and development "if individual rights and choices are being upheld."
Many are banking on India's rising number of working age people to give it a "demographic dividend," or the potential for economic growth when a country's young population is eclipses its share of older people who are beyond their working years. It's what helped China cement its place as a global power.
"So far, we have not been able to tap into our demographic dividend adequately. While the working age population has grown quite substantially, employment has not grown," said Mahesh Vyas, director of the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy. He added that the country has struggled to create additional employment in the last six years, with the number of jobs stagnant at 405 million
India has had a phenomenal transformation -- from an impoverished nation in 1947 into an emerging global power whose $3 trillion economy is Asia's third largest. It is a major exporter of things like software and vaccines, and millions have escaped poverty into a growing, aspirational middle class as its high-skilled sectors have soared.
But so has joblessness. According to CMIE statistics from 2022, only 40 per cent of working age Indians are employed.
Poonam Muttreja, head of the Population Foundation of India, agreed, saying the country must plan better for its young people.
"This large population will need a huge investment in skills for them to take advantage of the opportunities that will come up in the economy for participating in jobs. But we have to also create more jobs for them," she said, adding that investments were also needed in education.
China responded to news of the U.N. report on Wednesday with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin saying "a country's demographic dividend depends not only on quantity but also on quality."
"The population is important, so is talent... China's demographic dividend has not disappeared, the talent dividend is taking place and development momentum remains strong," Wang said at a briefing.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Cash incentives not enough to attract clinicians to rural Canada, doctor says
Communities and provincial governments are offering cash incentives to doctors who agree to set up long-term practices in rural regions across Canada.
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
King Charles' coronation cross will contain relic believed to be from Christ's crucifixion
A 'beautiful and symbolic' silver cross containing a piece of the so-called True Cross will lead King Charles III's coronation procession in London next month.
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
Tech companies shouldn't be labelling media companies in ad hoc way: academic
One academic says it's 'terrible' to have tech companies labelling media accounts in the ad hoc and reactionary way Twitter has recently.
Charges put focus on Jehovah's Witnesses' handling of abuse
A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah's Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation's most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith.
Canada
-
Cash incentives not enough to attract clinicians to rural Canada, doctor says
Communities and provincial governments are offering cash incentives to doctors who agree to set up long-term practices in rural regions across Canada.
-
Tech companies shouldn't be labelling media companies in ad hoc way: academic
One academic says it's 'terrible' to have tech companies labelling media accounts in the ad hoc and reactionary way Twitter has recently.
-
Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products
The Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
-
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudanese army, rivals announce another ceasefire
Sudan's military and its paramilitary rival each have announced that they will abide by a 24-hour ceasefire, starting Wednesday evening, after a previous attempt at a truce failed a day earlier.
-
Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that killed four people at a Sweet 16 birthday party, investigators announced Wednesday.
-
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.
-
Tyre Nichols' family sues Memphis police over beating, death
The family of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers, sued the city of Memphis, individual officers and emergency medical personnel involved in his case, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Memphis.
-
King Charles' coronation cross will contain relic believed to be from Christ's crucifixion
A 'beautiful and symbolic' silver cross containing a piece of the so-called True Cross will lead King Charles III's coronation procession in London next month.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Live updates from Parliament Hill as 155,000 federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen.
-
Allies must balance 'friendshoring' with opening trade: U.S. Chamber of Commerce head
United States chambers of commerce are pushing Washington and Ottawa to strike the right balance between protecting supply chains and maintaining free trade across the continent.
-
Bargaining continues as federal workers picket, major service disruptions expected
Canada's largest federal public-service union and the federal government continue to negotiate as workers go on strike, triggering major service disruptions.
Health
-
U.S. Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.
-
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
-
Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products
The Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters announce new album, 1st since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
-
Spotify back up for most users after global outage
Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally.
-
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
Business
-
Federal workers now on strike. Here are the services that may be affected
Federal departments and agencies have released a list of services that may be disrupted now that workers are on strike. Here's an updated list of what services may be affected.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
-
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees on Wednesday began trying to reshape Disney World's governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in an evolving showdown between the Republican governor and the world's best-known entertainment company.
Lifestyle
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
Sports
-
Maradona's medical team on trial in former great's death
Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.
-
Penalties make early impact on several NHL playoff series
During the NHL regular season, power-play goals accounted for 21 per cent of those scored. On the first night of the playoffs, nearly half the goals scored came on the power play, including two game-winners -- one in overtime.
-
Canadian men to open this summer's Gold Cup on home soil at Toronto's BMO Field
Canada will open this summer's Gold Cup in Toronto against a yet-to-be decided qualifying team before heading to Houston to complete Group D play against Guatemala and Cuba.
Autos
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.
-
Edmunds: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Volkswagen Golf R
If a traditional two-door sports car isn't practical enough for you, consider one of these hot hatch options: the Volkswagen Golf R or the Honda Civic Type R.
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.