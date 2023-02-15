UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire in Ukraine and peace
The European Union on Wednesday circulated the resolution to be voted on by the UN General Assembly on the eve of next week's first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling for a cessation of hostilities and a peace that ensures Ukraine's "sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity."
There are no vetoes in the 193-member world body, so the resolution is certain to be adopted at the end of a high-level emergency special session of the assembly Feb. 23. But the big question is how many "yes" votes it will get.
To mark the anniversary, Ukraine asked the EU to draft the resolution in consultation with UN member states, with the aim of gathering strong support from the international community for peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter, said an EU diplomat who was not authorized to speak publicly. The charter calls for peaceful settlement of disputes and declares that all countries shall refrain "from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."
The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed as a result of Russia's veto power.
While the assembly's five previous resolutions on Ukraine are not legally binding -- as council resolutions are -- they are important as a reflection of world opinion.
The first resolution adopted eight days after Russia invasion last Feb. 24 demanded an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of all Russian troops. It was approved by a vote of 141-5 with 35 abstentions.
A second resolution three weeks later blamed Russia for Ukraine's humanitarian crisis and called for protection of civilians and their homes and infrastructure critical to their survival. It was adopted by a vote of 140-5 with 38 abstentions.
An Oct. 12 resolution condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demanded its immediate reversal. It got the highest vote of the five resolutions -- 143-5 with 35 abstentions.
Two other resolutions that suspended Russia from the UN's Geneva-based Human Rights Council and called for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including paying reparations for damage, deaths and injuries, received fewer "yes" votes -- 93 and 94, respectively.
Ukraine initially thought of having the General Assembly enshrine the 10-point peace plan that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies, UN diplomats said. But this idea was shelved in favour of the broader and less detailed resolution circulated Wednesday.
As one example, while the resolution to be voted on emphasizes the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes committed in Ukraine through "fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level," it does not include Zelenskyy's call for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.
The final draft resolution differs slightly from the original draft obtained Friday by The Associated Press.
It adds a call "for a cessation of hostilities" and refers directly to "the full scale invasion of Ukraine" a year ago, reiterating the need to reach "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine "as soon as possible" in line with the UN Charter.
The draft calls on UN member states and international organizations "to redouble support for diplomatic efforts" to achieve peace on those terms, and supports efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and unnamed countries.
The proposed resolution reiterates the General Assembly's previous demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces" from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.
It also deplores "the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences" of Russia's aggression, including its repeated attacks on critical infrastructure with devastating consequences for civilians" and expresses "grave concern at the high number of civilian casualties." It calls for an immediate halt to attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, residences, schools and hospitals.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements
An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.
Canada
-
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
-
Home sales in Canada had their worst January since 2009: report
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Messy mix of wind warnings, flash freeze, nor'easter cleanup and unseasonably warm temperatures across parts of Canada
Unseasonably warm temperatures and high winds in southern Ontario, a flash freeze in northern Ontario and ongoing nor’easter clean-up in the Maritimes paints a messy picture of weather warnings across Canada on Wednesday.
-
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Alberta is most common place for wildlife attacks, Parks Canada data suggests
The findings of the study suggest Alberta is the most common place to have a wildlife encounter, and elk are the most dangerous.
World
-
Haiti at fore as Canada, U.S., Caribbean leaders tackle regional issues
Top officials from Canada, the U.S. and Haiti met Wednesday behind closed doors to talk about the spiralling chaos in Haiti, a topic expected to dominate an annual Caribbean trade bloc meeting that opened in the Bahamas.
-
Nikki Haley calls for generational change in launching 2024 bid
Nikki Haley launched her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday with a call for generational change in Washington and a rejection of what she derided as 'identity politics' dividing the United States.
-
UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire in Ukraine and peace
The European Union on Wednesday circulated the resolution to be voted on by the UN General Assembly on the eve of next week's first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling for a cessation of hostilities and a peace that ensures Ukraine's 'sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.'
-
Japan 'strongly presumes' Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019, 2021
Japan said Tuesday it 'strongly' suspects three Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019 and 2021. Three objects were detected between November 2019 and September 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Defence said.
-
China threatens U.S. entities over downing of balloon
China said Wednesday it will take measures against U.S. entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast.
-
At least 39 migrants die in bus crash off Panama cliff
At least 39 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell off a cliff early on Wednesday, the country's migration authorities said, marking the worst migration accident in the Central American country's history.
Politics
-
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
-
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
-
Trudeau arrives in Bahamas to meet Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
Health
-
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
-
'Do not dismiss it': U.K. infectious disease experts warn of illness transmitted by bug bites in the Mediterranean
Infectious disease experts in the United Kingdom are highlighting an illness they say is endemic in the Mediterranean basin and are urging for more awareness and early treatment to prevent 'severe complications.'
-
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
Sci-Tech
-
It was 'haunting': Ballard recalls mission to Titanic site
The sheer size of the vessel and the shoes were what struck Robert Ballard when he descended to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in 1986, the year after he and his crew from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution helped find the ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic in 1912.
-
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
-
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Entertainment
-
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
-
Celine Dion helps Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan find romance in 'Love Again' trailer
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the trailer for Celine Dion's new feature film debuted on Tuesday.
-
Barney the purple dinosaur is back and he has a new look
Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he's now also got great big eyes.
Business
-
What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later
One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.
-
Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale
Subway said on Tuesday it was exploring a possible sale of its business as the sandwich chain faces surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.
-
Home sales in Canada had their worst January since 2009: report
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how the Canadian flag atop Parliament is changed
It’s National Flag of Canada Day, marking the anniversary of the iconic red and white maple leaf’s inauguration at Parliament Hill, on Feb. 15, 1965. To mark the occasion, CTV’s Your Morning goes behind the scenes with the flag master at the Peace Tower.
-
Sweet Success: Hot Cocoa Boys warm hands and hearts in Halifax
A group of teens in Halifax is fundraising to build a music studio in their community by selling their own brand of hot cocoa.
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Canada automatically qualifies for FIFA 2026 World Cup
Canada will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, along with Mexico and the U.S., continuing FIFA’s tradition of including host countries in the competition.
-
Sweden emerges as sudden front-runner to host 2030 Olympics
Sweden emerging as the front-runner in a troubled search for a 2030 Olympics host is as much a surprise in Stockholm as elsewhere.
-
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements
An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.
Autos
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
-
Edmunds: What to know before toying with an electric pickup
Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric light-duty pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Demand is high for the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is set to debut this spring.
-
Mercedes intent on giving Hamilton new contract, winning car
Mercedes is determined to give an energized Lewis Hamilton both a winning car and a contract extension this season.