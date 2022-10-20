Ukraine's utilities threatened by Russia in war's new phase
When a missile struck a power station less than a mile from his apartment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Oleksander Maystrenko didn't panic, run to a bomb shelter or consider evacuating, even though he lives close to what suddenly has become the Russian military's main target in the war: anything related to Ukraine's vital infrastructure.
His neighbours also haven't budged, despite the fact that Tuesday's attack -- marked by a loud explosion -- killed three people, severely damaged two facilities inside the plant's compound and temporarily knocked out power to about 50,000 households, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
"We aren't afraid because we aren't just prepared logistically; we are morally prepared," Maystrenko said outside his apartment building, where he and two neighbours sat on a bench and smoked only hours after the attack.
This is what the latest phase of Russia's nearly 8-month-old war in Ukraine looks like. Moscow has openly declared its intention to increasingly strike power stations, waterworks and other key infrastructure. One Ukrainian energy official said Wednesday that 40 per cent of the country's electric power system had been severely damaged, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces have destroyed 30 per cent of Ukraine's power stations since Oct. 10.
But Maystrenko and his neighbours say they are prepared.
If the Russians knock out the power, there are stocks of flashlights and candles, he said. If there's no gas for stoves, he has a plan to build a rudimentary stove in front of the building's entrance and use firewood that has been collected to heat it. Water has been bottled and jars of pickled vegetables and canned goods have been safely stored.
Everyone knows to have plenty of blankets and warm clothes for the winter, he added.
"It's never been a secret that this power plant is a target, but we've been preparing since this war started," Maystrenko said. The preparations have created a sense of community as well as a united front among neighbors, who once knew each other only in passing and are face a common enemy, he said.
The attacks have come at a critical time, with winter approaching. Klitschko said that Thursday marks the start of the heating season for Kyiv, which like most urban centers in Ukraine and even Russia uses a Soviet-era central system controlled by the city that provides heat for apartment buildings and businesses.
Following a meeting between Zelenskyy, government ministers, members of energy enterprises and some local officials, presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said there would be power supply restrictions across Ukraine from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Thursday, along with the use of street lights being limited in some cities..
"Please take this seriously," Tymoshenko said on his Telegram channel. "This applies to residents of ALL regions of the country. ... These are forced steps. Therefore, we all work together on our front!"
One area where power and water were reported knocked out by shelling was Enerhodar, the southern city is next to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, one of the war's most worrisome flashpoints. Missiles also severely damaged an energy facility near Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in south-central Ukraine, cutting power to villages, towns and to one city district, the regional governor said.
Using energy supplies as a weapon isn't a new tactic for the Kremlin, particularly when it comes to Ukraine.
"Energy was always quite a holy cow for the Russians, and they claim that by controlling energy they can control the country," said Hanna Shelest, the director of security programs at Foreign Policy Council Ukrainian Prism, based in Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who declared martial law in four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine, has used his ability to turn off the gas that passes through the country's extensive, Soviet-era pipeline as leverage. His tactic has been used not just against the government in Kyiv, but also against energy-dependent nations in Europe, who built pipelines via the Baltic Sea for Russian gas.
Under its new strategy, the Russian military hopes to destroy enough of Ukraine's infrastructure to make life so intolerable that residents will blame their own government, Shelest said.
Putin has called Ukraine a failed state and a historical part of Russia. In trying to make Ukrainians suffer, he hopes they will believe him, she said.
"What we see now is that it is definitely not working so well," Shelest said, adding that Ukrainians are increasingly directing their rage at Putin.
Zelenskyy's admission that Russia had knocked out nearly a third of Ukraine's power stations was noteworthy, said Mason Clark, an analyst at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.
"If the Russians can keep up that sustained damage, and the Ukrainians can't repair it, that could actually start to have an effect," he said.
Clark said he didn't believe Russia would be able to affect the Ukrainian population's overwhelming support for their military in taking back the territory seized by Moscow.
Recent attacks by what Kyiv describes as Iranian-supplied drones and missiles against civilian housing and other nonmilitary targets "seem to be just terror attacks, essentially to try to intimidate the Ukrainian population," he said.
Russia has used such scare tactics throughout the war out of "a misguided belief that they will be able to force the Ukrainians to surrender and force negotiations," Clark said.
From a military sense, Russia's use of the Iranian-supplied drones and Kalibr and Iskander cruise missiles against Ukrainian infrastructure is a "very poor use of limited-precision munitions," Clark said.
The Russians are struggling with dwindling supplies of these high-end weapons, he said, adding that a more strategic move would be to save them for the battlefield, because Ukraine's air defenses have succeeded in intercepting and shooting down many of the drones.
"It's a waste by the Russians of very expensive and limited systems in an attempt to likely achieve a terror effect that isn't going to sway the Ukrainian government or population," Clark said.
Repairing infrastructure often falls to local administrations to handle. The port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine designated crews to help neighboring Mykolaiv, which has been under Russian bombardment for weeks.
In the Kharkiv region, government official Roman Semenukha said Sunday that while repairs to heating systems were underway around the recently liberated city of Kupiansk, it's a slow process that first must restore electricity, gas and water.
"I want to emphasize that private households will be connected to the gas supply, but the situation with high-rise buildings is a bit more complicated, for various reasons," said Andrii Besedin, an adviser to the head of the Kharkiv military administration.
Regional authorities in Kharkiv also are assessing the need for firewood, Besedin said, adding that warming shelters will be set up and authorities would offer to evacuate those who want to leave for the winter.
"Those who wish to do so (will move) to safe areas, where there are all communications. We will work every day to restore the critical infrastructure of these networks," he said.
------
Justin Spike contributed to this report from Kupiansk.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
Police officials to testify before Emergencies Act inquiry
Officials from the Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to testify about their challenges overcoming the "Freedom Convoy" protests today at an inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
Procession and funeral today for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A procession and private funeral is being held today in Barrie for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
Scientists stumped by death of great white shark that washed ashore in N.B.
Maritime scientists descended on a New Brunswick beach recently where a great white shark had washed on shore, and now they're trying to figure out why the seemingly healthy fish died.
Bannock now served at Montreal hospital after Indigenous patient refused to eat for 2-week stay
A new comfort food is on the menu for Indigenous patients at a Montreal hospital following the story of a patient who refused to eat for two weeks, saying the food reminded him of what was served in residential schools.
Canada
-
Procession and funeral today for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A procession and private funeral is being held today in Barrie for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.
-
Bannock now served at Montreal hospital after Indigenous patient refused to eat for 2-week stay
A new comfort food is on the menu for Indigenous patients at a Montreal hospital following the story of a patient who refused to eat for two weeks, saying the food reminded him of what was served in residential schools.
-
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
-
1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
One day after an RCMP officer was stabbed to death on duty in Burnaby, B.C., a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
World
-
Afghan couple accuse U.S. Marine of abducting their baby
An Afghan baby is at the centre of a high-stakes tangle of at least four court cases. The Afghan couple, desperate to get her back, has sued Joshua and his wife Stephanie Mast. But the Masts insist they are her legal parents and 'acted admirably' to protect her.
-
France 'profoundly shaken' by schoolgirl's slaying in Paris
The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France 'profoundly shaken,' the French government said Wednesday.
-
Philippines to buy U.S. aircraft after scrapping Russia deal
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a deal to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and said his administration has 'secured an alternative supply from the United States.'
-
Bodies of 26 Ethiopians found in mass grave in Malawi
Officials in Malawi have exhumed the bodies of 26 suspected Ethiopian migrants from a mass grave 255 kilometres north of the capital city, Lilongwe.
-
Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.
-
Woman charged with sending bee swarm on deputies at eviction
A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff's deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, authorities said.
Politics
-
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
-
Governments weren't always working in tandem during 'Freedom Convoy': Trudeau
Different levels of government involved in trying to bring an end to the mass demonstrations in Ottawa and several border crossings last winter were not always on the same page, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Wednesday.
-
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to skip Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has declined an invitation to attend the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Saturday night, an event that was on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Health
-
Indonesia bans sale of all cough syrups after 99 child deaths
Indonesia has halted the sale of all syrup and liquid medicines following the deaths of nearly 100 children and an unexplained spike in cases of acute kidney injuries.
-
Soaring demand and people stocking up mean cold medication shortages continue
Increased transmission of cold and flu viruses are leaving people scrambling for cough syrup and decongestants. While supply chain issues have been blamed for months, experts who spoke with CTVNews.ca say the reason has as much to do with people stocking up on meds as demand rises.
-
Abbott plans new $500M infant formula facility as shortage continues
Abbott Nutrition plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, Chairman and CEO Robert Ford said Wednesday. The announcement comes as a formula shortage continues.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope captures star-studded 'Pillars of Creation'
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars.
-
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling 'positive energy' as her five-month mission gets underway.
-
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
Entertainment
-
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton details past struggle with alcoholism in new memoir
Tom Felton, who is most known for his portrayal of antagonist Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise, discusses in his new memoir 'Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard' some of his darker moments following his success as a child actor.
-
Woman testifies 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson raped, choked her in 2003
A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her.
-
N.O.R.E. apologizes to George Floyd's family for Kanye West's comments
N.O.R.E., co-host of 'Drink Champs,' is expressing regret over allowing Kanye West to make controversial comments during the podcast.
Business
-
Turkish central bank makes huge rate cut amid 83 per cent inflation
Turkey's central bank has slashed interest rates for the third month in a row, making its biggest drop this year despite sky-high inflation that is squeezing people's finances as it follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox economic views.
-
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
-
EU leaders head into divisive summit on energy crisis
European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fuelled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.
Lifestyle
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
-
The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the 'legacy' she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as 'the most shining example' of female leadership.
-
New Brunswick figure skaters prove age is just a number with recent medal wins
Two Fredericton figure skaters recently took part in an international competition and, at ages 51 and 65, took home medals.
Sports
-
Analysis: NHL has place to start with results of race and gender report card
The data from the NHL's first workplace demographic study backed up the expectations: nearly 84 per cent of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62 per cent are men.
-
How Liz Mills became the first woman to coach a men's basketball team in an international tournament
The first woman to coach a men's national team at a major FIBA tournament, Liz Mills must think of everything -- even what she wears.
-
Mississippi State freshman lineman Sam Westmoreland dies at 18
Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.