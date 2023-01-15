U.S. House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case
Newly empowered U.S. House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden's home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence.
“We have a lot of questions," said Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.
Comer, R-Ky., said he wants to see all documents and communications related to the searches by the Biden team, as well as visitor logs of the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, from Jan. 20, 2021, to present. He said the aim is to determine who might have had access to classified material and how the records got there.
The White House on Saturday said it had discovered five additional pages of classified documents at Biden's home on Thursday, the same day a special counsel was appointed to review the matter.
In a letter Sunday to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Comer criticized the searches by Biden representatives when the Justice Department was beginning to investigate and said Biden's “mishandling of classified materials raises the issue of whether he has jeopardized our national security." Comer demanded that the White House provide all relevant information including visitor logs by the end of the month.
Appearing on CNN's “State of the Union,” Comer referred to Biden's home as a “crime scene" though he acknowledged that it was not clear whether laws were broken.
“My concern is that the special counsel was called for, but yet hours after that we still had the president’s personal attorneys, who have no security clearance, still rummaging around the president’s residence, looking for things — I mean that would essentially be a crime scene, so to speak," Comer said.
While the U.S. Secret Service provides security at the president's private residence, it does not maintain visitor logs, agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Sunday.
“We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence,” Guglielmi said. He added that the agency does screen visitors to the president’s properties but doesn’t maintain records of those checks.
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has independently maintained records of who has visited his residence.
Asked about Comer’s request for logs and communications regarding the search for documents, White House spokesman Ian Sams responded: “I would simply refer you to what Congressman Comer himself told CNN this morning: ‘At the end of the day, my biggest concern isn’t the classified documents to be honest with you.’ That says it all.”
In that CNN interview, Comer had added that House Republicans did not trust the Justice Department to give the matter of Biden's classified documents an appropriate level of scrutiny. The House Judiciary Committee on Friday requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland turn over information related to the discovery of documents and Garland's appointment of special counsel Richard Hur to oversee the investigation.
White House officials "can say they’re being transparent, but it’s anything but,” the committee chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures.”
White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement Saturday that a total of six pages of classified documents were found from Biden's time serving as vice president in the Obama administration during a search of Biden’s private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.
The latest disclosure was in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.
Sauber said that Biden’s personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, stopped their search after finding the first page on Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by Justice Department. Sauber did not explain why the White House waited two days to provide an updated accounting. The White House is already facing scrutiny for waiting more than two months to acknowledge the discovery of the initial group of documents at the Biden office.
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said the Justice Department rightfully appointed special counsels to “get to the bottom” of the Biden classified documents matter as well as in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s private club and residence in Florida.
But Raskin also stressed key differences between the two cases, including that Biden's team readily handed over documents to the National Archives compared with Trump's repeated resistance to such requests.
“We should keep a sense of proportion and measure about what we’re talking about,” Raskin told CNN.
Asked Sunday if his oversight committee would investigate Trump's handling of classified documents as well, Comer demurred.
“There have been so many investigations of President Trump, I don’t feel like we need to spend a whole lot of time investigating President Trump, because the Democrats have done that for the past six years,” he said.
___
Madhani reported from Wilmington, Delaware.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
Kraemer scores four goals to lead Canada past Sweden for women's U18 hockey gold
Caitlin Kraemer led the way with four goals as Canada routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world under-18 hockey championship on Sunday.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 30 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
Canada
-
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada Sunday.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
-
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
-
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
World
-
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 30 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
-
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
-
A loving dad and his injured son pay war's costs in Ukraine
In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son's brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.
-
U.S. House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case
Newly empowered U.S. House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden's home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence.
-
A California man got out of his car. Then a giant boulder crushed it
A California man has recounted his near-death experience after he narrowly avoided being crushed by a boulder in his car.
-
Rounding off Africa tour, China's top diplomat visits Egypt
China's chief diplomat was in Cairo Sunday for talks with Egyptian and Arab League officials, marking his last stop in a multi-leg trip to Africa that aims to consolidate Beijing's footprint across the resource-rich continent.
Politics
-
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
-
Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working' despite surge in irregular crossings: minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working,' despite the massive increase in migrants using unofficial border crossings last year compared to previous years.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Health
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
Sci-Tech
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
-
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
Entertainment
-
'The Last of Us' anticipation is high -- why it could live up to the hype
'The Last of Us' is now widely recognized as one of the best video games of all time. Ten years after its release, the team behind the game is attempting to make a TV version and the expectations for HBO's take are high -- and the critical reception so far indicates that the series may live up to those expectations.
-
'Avatar 2,' 'M3GAN' hold onto top spots at the box office
New movies like 'Plane' and 'House Party' were no match for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the killer doll horror 'M3GAN' at the box office this weekend. The two holdovers topped the charts again according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Prince Harry says memoir is about saving royals from themselves
Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would 'ever forgive' him.
Business
-
Stores launch Lunar New Year sales during typically slow shopping season
When Madelyn Chung was growing up, just a handful of stores had Lunar New Year displays. Now she looks at the proliferation of Lunar New Year retail sales and marketing campaigns across Canada with a more critical eye.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
-
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials.
-
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
-
Kraemer scores four goals to lead Canada past Sweden for women's U18 hockey gold
Caitlin Kraemer led the way with four goals as Canada routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world under-18 hockey championship on Sunday.
-
B.C. quarterback Nathan Rourke announces which NFL team he's signed with
Nathan Rourke is headed to the NFL. The 24-year-old Victoria native tweeted Sunday he'll be signing soon with the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of 12 teams he worked out for after finishing the '22 season with the BC Lions.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.