U.S. dismisses China objections to South China Sea mission

During Exercise Pacific Vanguard during a Regional Presence Deployment in the South China Sea, on Aug. 22, 2022. (LSIS David Cox / Royal Australian Navy via AP) During Exercise Pacific Vanguard during a Regional Presence Deployment in the South China Sea, on Aug. 22, 2022. (LSIS David Cox / Royal Australian Navy via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social