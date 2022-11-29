U.S. dismisses China objections to South China Sea mission
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dismissed Beijing's protests over a "freedom of navigation operation" conducted near a Chinese-held island in the South China Sea, in the latest incident drawing new attention to one of the world's potential military flashpoints.
In an unusual move, the Navy's 7th Fleet issued a rebuttal to China's objections to Tuesday's mission, calling it "the latest in a long string of (Chinese) actions to misrepresent lawful U.S. maritime operations and assert its excessive and illegitimate maritime claims" in the South China Sea. China claims the area virtually in its entirety.
The Navy said that China's sweeping maritime claims pose a serious threat to the freedom of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations.
"As long as some countries continue to claim and assert limits on rights that exceed their authority under international law, the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the sea guaranteed to all," it said.
The Navy said its guided missile cruiser USS Chancelorsville on Tuesday "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law."
China called the action illegal and said it mobilized naval and air asserts to issue warnings and drive off the ship.
"The U.S. military's actions have seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, which is further ironclad evidence of its pursuit of navigational hegemony and militarization of the South China Sea," spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command, Air Force Col. Tian Junli, was quoted as saying.
"China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters," Tian said.
The long-seething South China Sea territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have long been regarded as a delicate fault line in the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.
While the U.S. lays no claims to the strategic waterway, where an estimated US$5 trillion in global trade transits each year, it has said that freedom of navigation and overflight is in America's national interest. The sea is also home to rich fishing stocks and a potential wealth of energy and mineral resources.
In March, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino told The Associated Press that China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed waters with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment. He described it as an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby.
Then in July, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast claims on historical grounds in the South China Sea.
On a visit to the area earlier this month, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defend the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. She also announced an additional aid of $7.5 million to Philippine maritime law enforcement agencies.
That came shortly after the Philippine navy alleged a Chinese coast guard vessel had forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris as Filipino sailors were towing it to their island.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
FIFA charge Croatia after fans taunt Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Croatia on Tuesday because of its fans' taunts aimed at Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties, during the teams' World Cup game.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Flu shot uptake below targets, particularly for older adults amid 'multi-demic' of viruses: survey
The flu shot is one of the best weapons in Canada’s arsenal to combat what health experts are calling a 'multi-demic' of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 that is making people sick and straining health-care systems.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Only one false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid performance
There was only one really false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid performance during the Emergencies Act inquiry and it was played on Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada’s David Lametti’s trumpet, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has signed a deal to acquire HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5 billion in cash.
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
Canada
-
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from experts on misinformation, social media
A public inquiry is turning its attention to the role of online misinformation this morning as it continues probing Ottawa's use of emergency legislation to quell last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests.
-
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
-
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
-
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
World
-
4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian man on Tuesday rammed his car into an Israeli soldier, seriously injuring her, before he was shot dead by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents throughout the day.
-
U.S. dismisses China objections to South China Sea mission
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dismissed Beijing's protests over a "freedom of navigation operation" conducted near a Chinese-held island in the South China Sea, in the latest incident drawing new attention to one of the world's potential military flashpoints.
-
Teen who allegedly confessed on Instagram video chat to killing girl told police it was an 'accident,' complaint says
The 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy who allegedly confessed over Instagram video chat to killing a young girl told police when he was taken into custody that 'it was an accident,' according to a criminal complaint.
-
Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64.
-
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention.
-
Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests
Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from experts on misinformation, social media
A public inquiry is turning its attention to the role of online misinformation this morning as it continues probing Ottawa's use of emergency legislation to quell last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests.
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Health
-
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
-
Flu shot uptake below targets, particularly for older adults amid 'multi-demic' of viruses: survey
The flu shot is one of the best weapons in Canada’s arsenal to combat what health experts are calling a 'multi-demic' of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 that is making people sick and straining health-care systems.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
-
U.K. waters down online restrictions after free speech outcry
The British government on Monday abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups.
Entertainment
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
-
Jay Leno performing at California comedy club, two weeks after burn accident
Jay Leno is returning to the comedy stage Sunday night, two weeks after sustaining significant burn injuries in a gasoline fire.
-
Balenciaga suing production company for US$25M over controversial campaign
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is suing the production company behind its Spring 2023 ad campaign after paperwork about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on child pornography was identified in one of the images.
Business
-
Canadian economy grew at annualized rate of 2.9 per cent in third quarter
The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 per cent in the third quarter, Statistics Canada said.
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has signed a deal to acquire HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5 billion in cash.
Lifestyle
-
Why most men don't have enough close friends
Friendships aren't just about those you sit with on the school bus or play alongside on your childhood baseball team — they are a core component of the human experience, experts say. But making and retaining deep, meaningful friendships as an adult is hard, especially for men, according to research.
-
Gap year popularity rises with students, COVID-19 lockdowns and costs factors
With the 2023 post-secondary education application deadlines approaching, many students across Canada are looking for alternatives to university and college, leaving parents anxious taking a ‘gap year’ could mean they never return to school.
-
Parenting website reveals annual list of top 100 baby names in Canada
If you are expecting a baby and still trying to choose a name, a new list of the top 100 most popular names might help you to find one.
Sports
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury
Tiger Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing Monday from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.