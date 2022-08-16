U.S. Air Force tests nuclear-capable long-range missile

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on August 16 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test on August 16 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social