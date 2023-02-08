Turkiye-Syria earthquake: How to give to rescue and recovery efforts

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000

With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social