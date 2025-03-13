ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

France and its partners will not yield to U.S. threats, says French trade minister

By Reuters

Published

Empty barrels for the next harvest are shown in the cave of champagne producer Anselme Selosse in Avize, in the Champagne region, east of Paris, on July 28, 2020. (Francois Mori / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.