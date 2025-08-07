ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Carney says he’s focused on building up Canada as Trump’s global trade war escalates

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.