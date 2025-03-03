ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canadian business groups say trade uncertainty has already done damage

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Canadian and an American flag fly outside a hotel in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.