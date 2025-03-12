ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canada unveils $30B counterpunch ahead of high stakes tariff meeting in Washington. Live trade war updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
LIVE NOW: Ministers LeBlanc, Joly and Champagne announce Canada's retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

LIVE NOW: Ministers LeBlanc, Joly and Champagne announce Canada's retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

‘There are no winners in a trade war’: Minister Joly addresses Americans over tensions

‘There are no winners in a trade war’: Minister Joly addresses Americans over tensions

LIVE SOON: Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney delivers remarks

LIVE SOON: Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney delivers remarks

Electricity surcharge paused as Premier Ford invited to D.C for trade talks

Electricity surcharge paused as Premier Ford invited to D.C for trade talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to pause 25 per cent surcharge on U.S. electricity

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to pause 25 per cent surcharge on U.S. electricity

‘I respect that’: Trump on Ford suspending electricity surcharge

‘I respect that’: Trump on Ford suspending electricity surcharge



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.