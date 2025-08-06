ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Brazil requests consultations at World Trade Organization over Trump’s tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during an event at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.