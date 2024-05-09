Trump hush money trial: Play-by-play on Day 2 of Stormy Daniels testimony

Adult film star Stormy Daniels took the stand for a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump's hush money case continues in Manhattan.

Trump is accused of scheming to illegally influence the 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing stories about him.

On Tuesday, Daniels described a sexual encounter she claims to have had with Trump in 2006, which he denies. Prosecutors say Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her US$130,000 to stay silent during his 2016 campaign.

Following Daniels' Tuesday allegations, defence lawyers cross-examined her for several hours on Thursday in an attempt to poke holes in her story and weaken her testimony.

CTVNews.ca carried live updates during her testimony. You can read our coverage below, compiled with files from The Associated Press, Reuters and CNN.