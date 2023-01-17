Three get life in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

In this file photo, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announces the arrest of two suspects in the killing of a Flint Dollar General security guard after a week-long search on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the prosecutor's office in downtown Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP) In this file photo, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announces the arrest of two suspects in the killing of a Flint Dollar General security guard after a week-long search on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the prosecutor's office in downtown Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms

Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social