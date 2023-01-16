Thousands bid farewell to Constantine, King Charles' cousin and Greece's former king
With occasional renditions of the Greek national anthem, thousands of people began lining up long before dawn Monday outside Athens' cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece's former and last king, Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.
Royalty from across Europe, including the Spanish and Danish royal families who were closely related to Constantine, were attending the funeral, while hundreds of police were deployed in the Greek capital.
Constantine's wife, Anne-Marie, is the sister of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who was attending the funeral. His sister Sophia is the wife of Spain's former king, Juan Carlos, and mother of Spain's current monarch, King Felipe VI. Constantine was one of the godparents of Prince William, heir to the British throne. The British Royal Family was being represented at the funeral by Princess Anne.
Juan Carlos, walking with the aid of a walking stick, arrived at the cathedral with Sophia. It was a rare public appearance for the former king, who has been living in Abu Dhabi since being cut off from the Spanish royal family in 2020 amid financial scandals.
Greece's monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine spent decades in exile before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years.
The government announced Constantine would be buried as a private citizen, without honours reserved for former heads of state, next to his parents and ancestors in Tatoi, the former royal estate north of Athens. The estate was ravaged by a wildfire two years ago, and cleanup crews worked feverishly over the weekend before the funeral to clean up the area.
A limited lying in state was allowed in a chapel next to the capital's metropolitan cathedral, where the funeral service was held, with members of the public allowed to visit Constantine's flag-draped coffin from 6 to 11 a.m.
Braving the pre-dawn darkness and winter chill, thousands of people young and old lined up for hours, some clutching flowers.
"He was a constitutional leader of the country. It was a monarchy then, so we must honour this man who stayed in Greece for so many years and who is Greek," said Athens resident Georgia Florenti, waiting to pay her respects to the former monarch.
Some mourners expressed disappointment that Constantine was being buried without the honours awarded to former heads of state.
"I feel anger because I consider it petty for funerals to be held at public expense for actors and singers, and for us not to honour a person who, for better or for worse, was king of Greece," said Irene Zagana.
A controversial figure during a turbulent time in Greek history, Constantine acceded to the throne in 1964 at the age of 23, already an Olympic sailing gold medallist. The young king and his wife enjoyed huge popularity, which quickly eroded because of Constantine's active involvement in the machinations that brought down the elected government of then Prime Minister George Papandreou.
"There was social adoration for the young king. Any dislikes there were concerned his mother," said Thanassis Diamantopoulos, professor of political science at Athens' Panteion University. "He himself was beloved, but unfortunately, through the mindless and thoughtless management of the 1965 crisis, he managed to squander this sympathy very quickly."
The episode involving the defection from the ruling party of several lawmakers destabilized the constitutional order and led to a military coup in 1967. Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile.
When the dictatorship collapsed in July 1974, Constantine was eager to return to Greece, but was advised against it by veteran politician Constantine Karamanlis, who returned from exile to head a civilian government.
After his win in a November election, Karamanlis called for a plebiscite on the monarchy. Constantine wasn't allowed to return to campaign, but the result was widely accepted: 69.2% voted in favour of a republic.
To his final days, Constantine, while accepting that Greece was now a republic, continued to style himself king of Greece and his children as princes and princesses. For most of his years in exile he lived in London and was said to be especially close to his second cousin, now King Charles III.
Constantine "should be given credit for something that other deposed monarchs have not done: he never threatened, challenged or undermined the state not headed by a king after he was dethroned," Diamantopoulos said. "He accepted the 1974 referendum. He did not create a party of monarchy nostalgics. ... Thus with his silence he contributed to cementing the new system of government."
There have been no significant opinion polls measuring possible support for the former king since the monarchy was abolished, and public discourse in Greece tends to be significantly negative concerning the monarchy.
The prevailing judgment on Constantine "is not exactly unfair, it is one-dimensional," Diamantopoulos said.
Constantine's "mistakes were glaring, and they were significant in delegitimizing and undermining smooth political life, especially in how he handled the resignation of (then Prime Minister) George Papandreou," Diamantopoulos said. "But a discourse that was politically dominant and not altruistic came to treat him negatively for everything, without any reference to the positive contributions he made."
The size of the crowd waiting patiently for hours in Athens to pay their final respects suggested Constantine as a person was still much loved by a segment of society.
"He is a former high-level official to whom we should certainly show the necessary honours, a person who is serious, who is noble, who is decent," said lawyer Giannis Katsiavos, who was among the crowd. "We will remember him forever."
------
Raphael Kominis contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Concerns over increased fares as Air Canada cuts certain direct flights in Saskatchewan: professor
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international film stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the world' after the title of one her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today to visit a rare earths element processing plant.
Canada
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools
Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday morning as more freezing rain coats the region.
-
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Concerns over increased fares as Air Canada cuts certain direct flights in Saskatchewan: professor
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
World
-
London police officer admits multiple counts of rape
A London police officer on Monday admitted raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period, in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer.
-
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
-
Brazil's crowdfunded insurrection leaves paper trail for police
A wildly successful government-run payments system, Pix has become a key financial pillar underpinning former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's election-denial movement, allowing his most ardent fans to crowdfund their alternative media outlets and far-right demonstrations culminating in the chaos of Jan. 8.
-
Thousands bid farewell to Constantine, King Charles' cousin and Greece's former king
With occasional renditions of the Greek national anthem, thousands of people began lining up long before dawn Monday outside Athens' cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece's former and last king, Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.
-
Another Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination.
-
Chinese city dwellers head to hometowns as holidays raise COVID stakes
Passengers laden with luggage flocked to rail stations in China's megacities on Monday, heading to their hometowns for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a raging COVID-19 outbreak in areas less-equipped to handle it.
Politics
-
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today to visit a rare earths element processing plant.
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
Sci-Tech
-
Foot-long dwarf boa found in Ecuadorian Amazon
Scientists have identified a tiny new species of dwarf boa living in the Ecuadorian Amazon that even a snake hater could love: These small reptiles are just a foot long.
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular.
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
Entertainment
-
Al Brown, best known as Stan Valchek in 'The Wire,' dead at 83
Veteran actor Al Brown, who became famous for his role in the hit TV show 'The Wire,' has died at age 83.
-
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
R'Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.
-
'Avatar 2,' 'M3GAN' hold onto top spots at the box office
New movies like 'Plane' and 'House Party' were no match for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the killer doll horror 'M3GAN' at the box office this weekend. The two holdovers topped the charts again according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
-
World shares mostly higher ahead of China GDP data
Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday ahead of China's release of economic growth figures and a policy update this week from Japan's central bank.
-
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
-
Concerns over increased fares as Air Canada cuts certain direct flights in Saskatchewan: professor
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Lifestyle
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular.
-
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
Sports
-
Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
-
Kraemer scores four goals to lead Canada past Sweden for women's U18 hockey gold
Caitlin Kraemer led the way with four goals as Canada routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world under-18 hockey championship on Sunday.
-
Nadal struggles at times during 4-set win at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men's champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago.
Autos
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.