Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
Sri Lanka's new prime minister said on Monday the crisis-hit nation was down to its last day of petrol, as the country's power minister told citizens not to join the lengthy fuel queues that have galvanized weeks of anti-government protests.
Ranil Wickremesinghe, appointed prime minister on Thursday, said in an address to the nation the country urgently needed US$75 million in foreign exchange to pay for essential imports.
"At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day. The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives," he said.
"We must prepare ourselves to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period."
Two shipments of petrol and two of diesel using an Indian credit line could provide relief in the next few days, he added, but the country is also facing a shortage of 14 essential medicines.
The crisis led to widespread protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family, culminating in the resignation of his elder brother Mahinda as prime minister last week after fighting between government supporters and protesters killed 9 people and wounded 300.
DESPERATE BID
The president replaced him with Wickremesinghe, an opposition parliamentarian who has held the post five times previously, in a desperate bid to placate protesters.
But the protesters have said they will keep up their campaign as long as Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains president. They have also labelled Wickremesinghe a stooge and criticized his appointment of four cabinet ministers, all members of the political party run by the Rajapaksa brothers.
Wickremesinghe said on Monday he took the role for the good of the country.
In Colombo, the commercial capital, long queues of auto rickshaws, the most popular means of transport in the city, lined up at gas stations in a fruitless wait for fuel.
"I have been in the queue for more than six hours," said one driver, Mohammad Ali. "We spend almost six to seven hours in the line just to get petrol."
Another driver, Mohammad Naushad, said the gas station he was waiting at had run out of fuel.
"We've been here since 7-8 a.m. in the morning and it is still not clear if they will have fuel or not," he said. "When will it come, no one knows. Is there any point in our waiting here, we also don't know."
Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the Rajapaksas, the strategic Indian Ocean island nation, where China and India are battling for influence, is in the midst of a crisis unparalleled since its independence in 1948.
A chronic foreign exchange shortage has led to rampant inflation and shortages of medicine, fuel and other essentials, bringing thousands out on the streets in protest.
A diesel shipment using an Indian credit line arrived in the country on Sunday, but is yet to be distributed across the island.
"Request the public not to queue up or top up in the next three days until the 1,190 fuel station deliveries have been completed," Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said on Monday.
Wickremesinghe is yet to announce key ministers including the crucial post of finance minister, who will negotiate with the International Monetary Fund for badly needed financial help for the country.
Former Finance Minister Ali Sabry had held preliminary talks with the multilateral lender, but he quit along with Mahinda Rajapaksa last week.
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal, Uditha Jayasinghe and Sunil Kataria in Colombo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Ed Osmond)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins
Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signalling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour, PM says reconciliation will be part of visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reconciliation will form part of the discussions Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, engage in during their visit to Canada. Trudeau is in Newfoundland and Labrador today where he will join Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in welcoming the royal couple to Canada for a three-day visit.
Trudeau says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not 'a very good idea'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a soccer friendly between Canada and Iran next month in Vancouver is ill-advised. The merits of hosting Iran were raised by a reporter, citing families who had lost loved ones on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new London subway line
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honour. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station.
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
Canadian Blood Services issues urgent call for donors as inventory falls
Canadian Blood Services has issued an immediate call for donors in light of a recent lull in attendance and rising cancellations.
Canada
-
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
Amid flooding issues, Manitoba could see another 20 to 50 mm of rain this week
Southern Manitoba could be hit with another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next few days.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour, PM says reconciliation will be part of visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reconciliation will form part of the discussions Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, engage in during their visit to Canada. Trudeau is in Newfoundland and Labrador today where he will join Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in welcoming the royal couple to Canada for a three-day visit.
-
Milgaard pushed for action on Indigenous sisters' wrongful conviction claims
David Milgaard was actively helping people who claim they have been wrongfully convicted right up until his sudden death, including two Indigenous sisters who have been incarcerated for nearly 30 years.
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked
It’s another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
World
-
NY teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender charged
The body of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared while visiting South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago, has been found and a sex offender has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape, authorities said Monday.
-
Taiwan's president condemns California church shooting
Taiwan’s president has condemned the shooting at a Taiwanese church in California by a man reportedly driven by hatred of the island, while a lawmaker from her ruling party questioned whether Chinese propaganda was a motivating factor behind the violence.
-
Europe accused of 'double-standard' on Ukrainian refugees
The quick acceptance of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's aggression puts a spotlight on Europe's 'double standard' for migrants, standing against its nonwelcome for people fleeing violence in Africa, the Mideast and elsewhere, the head of the world's largest humanitarian network said Monday.
-
Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
Sri Lanka's new prime minister said on Monday the crisis-hit nation was down to its last day of petrol, as the country's power minister told citizens not to join the lengthy fuel queues that have galvanized weeks of anti-government protests.
-
Finland's parliament endorses NATO bid
Finland's Parliament has overwhelmingly endorsed a bid from the Nordic country's government to join NATO.
-
Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new London subway line
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honour. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station.
Politics
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour, PM says reconciliation will be part of visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reconciliation will form part of the discussions Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, engage in during their visit to Canada. Trudeau is in Newfoundland and Labrador today where he will join Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in welcoming the royal couple to Canada for a three-day visit.
-
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
-
Federal commitments still outstanding, nearly a year since first residential school burial site discovery
Almost a year since the first reported discovery of a burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, the federal government provided an update on the promises it has made since to 'lift up the truth,' many of which are still a work in progress.
Health
-
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
The return of the avian flu is also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
-
Fauci says 'no' to serving under Donald Trump should he win a second term
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not continue to serve in his role if Donald Trump was elected to a second term as president.
-
U.K. officials: 4 men infected with 'rare' monkeypox in London
British health authorities say they have identified four 'rare and unusual' cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's China ties add potential risks to Twitter purchase
Elon Musk's ties to China through his role as electric car brand Tesla's biggest shareholder could add complexity to his bid to buy Twitter.
-
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
-
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
Entertainment
-
Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary
The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d’Or winners – a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities.
-
Johnny Depp's attorneys challenge Amber Heard on abuse claims
Attorneys for actor Johnny Depp began their questioning of Amber Heard in the couple's defamation trial on Monday and challenged the 'Aquaman' star's claims that she suffered physical abuse before and during their brief marriage.
-
Margot Robbie in talks to join 'Pirates' movie without Depp, producer says
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp, but talks are ongoing with actress Margot Robbie.
Business
-
Wall Street heads higher Tuesday as retailers report results
Wall Street was heading toward a strong open on Tuesday as investors took in another batch of earnings from retailers that could reveal how persistent inflation is impacting consumer spending.
-
Elon Musk's China ties add potential risks to Twitter purchase
Elon Musk's ties to China through his role as electric car brand Tesla's biggest shareholder could add complexity to his bid to buy Twitter.
-
U.S. reaches deal to reopen shuttered baby formula plant
U.S. officials on Monday reached an agreement to allow baby formula maker Abbott to restart its largest domestic factory, though it will be two months or more before any new products ship from the site to help alleviate the national shortage facing parents.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
-
Trudeau says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not 'a very good idea'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a soccer friendly between Canada and Iran next month in Vancouver is ill-advised. The merits of hosting Iran were raised by a reporter, citing families who had lost loved ones on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
Autos
-
N.S. gas prices jump by 9.5 cents after interrupter clause invoked
It’s another record-breaking day for gas prices in Nova Scotia after they jumped by 9.5 cents overnight -- just four days after they had reached $2 per litre in some parts of the province.
-
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.
-
Leclerc crashes Lauda's historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco
Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari.