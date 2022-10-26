South Africa to let Russian billionaire's superyacht dock
Cape Town port is ideally suited to host a US$500 million superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, a South African official said Wednesday, after the country announced its intention to let the vessel dock there despite a bid by the city's mayor to block its entry.
The South African government made the announcement Tuesday amid claims steel and mining magnate Alexey Mordashov is seeking a new harbour to shield the superyacht from seizure.
The official said Cape Town was perfect for the Nord because it has the technical means to maintain luxury yachts that many other harbours don't.
"If you're parking a $500-million asset, you need it looked after properly," the official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he's not permitted to speak publicly on the issue.
Vincent Magwenya, spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said Tuesday that there was "no reason" for South Africa to deny the Nord entry as Mordashov wasn't the subject of United Nations sanctions, only sanctions imposed unilaterally by the United States and the European Union.
The Nord, which left Hong Kong on a journey across the Indian Ocean to South Africa last week, would be allowed to dock in Cape Town harbour as long as those on board "abide by our immigration laws," Magwenya said.
Mordashov is not believed to be on board the yacht.
"Currently there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual and therefore South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by the sanctions that the U.S. and the EU have decided to impose within specific jurisdictions," Magwenya told reporters in the South African capital, Pretoria.
Mordashov is thought to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and was sanctioned by the U.S. and the EU because of the war in Ukraine. He is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia's largest steel and mining company, and one of Russia's richest men, with a net worth of over $20 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire's Index.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Mordashov has benefited financially from the war in Ukraine and is "an accomplice to the unconscionable crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians." Hill-Lewis had asked the South African government to block the Nord from docking, eliciting the response from President Ramaphosa's spokesman.
South Africa has adopted a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, frustrating Western partners who had hoped that Africa's most developed economy would also condemn Russia's invasion and act as a leading voice for the continent. South Africa abstained from a UN vote condemning Russia's actions and called, instead, for dialogue and diplomacy.
Hill-Lewis is a member of South Africa's main opposition party, which has been fiercely critical of the neutral stance taken by Ramaphosa's government.
"It must be said that, so far, our country's foreign policy conduct in relation to Russia's illegal, imperialist war has been nothing less than shameful," Hill-Lewis said.
The Nord flies a Russian flag, is 141.6 metres (465 feet) long and has two helipads, a swimming pool and 20 cabins. It sailed out of Hong Kong after the U.S. accused that city of operating as a safe haven for sanctioned persons. It is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Nov. 9, according to the Marine Traffic shipping website.
The fate of the yacht has captured attention since it arrived in Hong Kong from Vladivostok, Russia, early this month, sparking a diplomatic row between the U.S. and Hong Kong authorities over the enforcing of sanctions.
Russian oligarchs have been looking for suitable harbours for their luxury yachts since they were targeted by American and European sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Some have also found new homes in Turkey, which has maintained diplomatic ties with Russia.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises rate by 50 basis points, predicts potential recession in the first half of 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Canadian Kimberly Polman arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Canadian Kimberly Polman has been arrested after arriving in Montreal following her repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021
The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
With 2 atmospheric rivers headed for B.C., public urged to prepare for stormy weather
The B.C. government has urged the public to prepare for stormy weather, as a pair of atmospheric rivers approach different parts of the province.
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews 'dirty bomb' claims
Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Canada
-
Canadian Kimberly Polman arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Canadian Kimberly Polman has been arrested after arriving in Montreal following her repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises rate by 50 basis points, predicts potential recession in the first half of 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hearing from senior police officers
Senior police members are to continue their testimony this morning at the federal inquiry into the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021
The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
-
With 2 atmospheric rivers headed for B.C., public urged to prepare for stormy weather
The B.C. government has urged the public to prepare for stormy weather, as a pair of atmospheric rivers approach different parts of the province.
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
World
-
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.
-
Iran protesters rally to mark 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death
Hundreds of protesters poured into the streets of a northwestern Iranian city on Wednesday to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade.
-
South Africa to let Russian billionaire's superyacht dock
Cape Town port is ideally suited to host a US$500 million superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, a South African official said Wednesday, after the country announced its intention to let the vessel dock there despite a bid by the city's mayor to block its entry.
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time
Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, seeking to provide assurances that his new government would offer economic stability and continuity after his predecessor's tax plans triggered market tumult.
-
UN: Syria facing 'acute violence' and worst economic crisis
Syria is facing 'acute violence,' the worst economic crisis since the war began in 2011, and a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak with more that 24,000 suspected cases reported throughout the country and at least 80 deaths, U.N. officials said Tuesday.
-
Italy's Meloni easily wins confidence vote in parliament
Italy's new far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday night easily won the first of two required confidence votes in Parliament by a comfortable margin.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises rate by 50 basis points, predicts potential recession in the first half of 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hearing from senior police officers
Senior police members are to continue their testimony this morning at the federal inquiry into the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
African Union visit could mean Canada pivots to 'coherent engagement'
The African Union's high-level visit to Ottawa this week could signify a long-delayed focus on the continent, as countries vie for a piece of a growing economic pie.
Health
-
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
-
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
-
FIRST-PERSON
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Sci-Tech
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
-
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Entertainment
-
'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to sexual assaults
Eric Weinberg, executive producer for the hit TV show "Scrubs," was denied bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting five women whom prosecutors said he lured to photo shoots.
-
Double, double toil and hustle: 'WitchTok' conjures magic business boom
Witches say social media platforms such as TikTok are conjuring a boom for businesses offering magical wares, services and education.
-
An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran
Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Now Ebrahimi has dramatically resurfaced and stars in a new film.
Business
-
U.S. futures in decline after three days of gains
Wall Street pointed lower before the opening bell Wednesday after some tepid earnings from major tech companies.
-
The Bank of Canada is set to raise rates again. Here's a timeline of how we got here
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty hike of its key interest rate on Wednesday morning, continuing one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history, despite the growing warning signs of a potential recession.
-
U.K. Treasury chief delays detailing new economic plans
U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday delayed his much-anticipated economic statement until Nov. 17, giving new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to weigh in on policies meant to stabilize the country's finances after his predecessor's tax-cutting plans triggered market upheaval.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball jackpot rises to US$700M, 8th largest lottery prize
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated US$700 million Powerball grand prize.
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
-
'Grave-On-Foods': Halloween display in East Vancouver plays on fears of inflation
After months of roaring inflation, what could be scarier than a nightmarish trip to a ghoulish grocery store?
Sports
-
Ronaldo returning to Man United squad for Europa League game
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in contention for Manchester United after talks with manager Erik ten Hag.
-
Kremlin: any talks about Griner swap must be confidential
The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential.
-
Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran
A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026
German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026.
-
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.