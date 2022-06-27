Some U.S. cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

Some U.S. cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations, in Washington, on Sunday, July 4, 2021 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, at the National Mall, during the Independence Day celebrations, in Washington, on Sunday, July 4, 2021 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social