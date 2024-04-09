Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass., targeted with explosive

Is it safe to eat eggs, dairy during the latest bird flu outbreak?
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of The Satanic Temple in Massachusetts at a time when no one was inside, and the device and damage it caused were not found until nearly 12 hours later, police said. No injuries were reported.
State police bomb technicians ensured that the device was no longer a danger, police said in a news release Monday. Police dogs swept the location for other devices and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting with the investigation.
The device was thrown onto the porch at about 4:14 a.m. Monday and not discovered until staff arrived about 4 p.m., police said.
Police did not provide details on the damage.
Police have responded to the temple previously for bomb threats and hate crimes. In 2022, a man pleaded not guilty to arson, destruction of a place of worship and civil rights violation charges after he was accused of setting fire to the building.
In January, a man was charged with a hate crime, accused of destroying a statue of a pagan idol at Iowa's state Capitol. It was brought there by the Satanic Temple of Iowa under state rules allowing religious displays in the building during the holidays.
Founded in 2013, the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple says it doesn’t believe in Satan but describes itself as a “non-theistic religious organization” that advocates for secularism. It is separate from the Church of Satan, which was founded in the 1960s.
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
Special prosecutors in New Mexico claim in a new legal filing that actor Alec Baldwin’s behaviour on the 'Rust' movie set contributed to 'safety compromises' that led to the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse was a moment of awe-inspiring beauty; for others, it was an opportunity to flex their meme-making muscles.
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
Passengers with WestJet's Encore airline can breathe a little easier after an agreement was reached between the company and its pilots.
Prince George RCMP say after multiple days of investigation, including surveillance outside one of the city’s pharmacies, officers arrested two people who had been offering illicit drugs in exchange for safer supply opioids.
Germany on Tuesday strongly rejected a case brought by Nicaragua at the United Nations' top court accusing Berlin of facilitating breaches of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law by providing arms and other support to Israel in its deadly assault on Gaza.
Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former U.S. president Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.
More than 200 women and several men who have joined a consolidated lawsuit against Dr. Derrick Todd in Massachusetts' Suffolk Superior Court.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday in a sign of mutual support and shared opposition to Western democracies amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Staff from the Prime Minister's Office are set to speak today at the public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections. The testimony comes a day after the inquiry saw a briefing document prepared for the PMO stating China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Ottawa is setting up a $500-million fund to help community health organizations provide more mental health care to young people.
Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.
Close relatives of people with treatment-resistant depression are nine times more likely to develop depression that also does not respond to traditional treatment, a new study found.
Finding pancreatic cancer early could help increase a patient’s chances of survival. Across the United States, research teams are investigating ways to spot early cases, with many turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.
Microsoft said on Tuesday it would invest US$2.9 billion over two years to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan, the latest in a series of overseas expansions by large tech firms to support the development of artificial intelligence.
In addition to being a rare phenomenon, Monday's total solar eclipse is different than the last one visible from North America in 2017 for a few reasons.
Beyoncé may have proclaimed that her latest project "ain't a country album," but someone forgot to tell the charts that.
A Spotify representative told CNN that searches for Bonnie Tyler's song have soared by nearly 50 per cent in the U.S. over the past week.
Country music star Jelly Roll has recovered from a flight scare over the weekend.
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
Since time immemorial, humans have done their darnedest to try and cheat death. Today, as revolutionary advancements transform the stuff of science fiction into everyday reality, are we closer to extending our lifespan or even perhaps immortality?
Even though the Vancouver Canucks sit atop the Pacific Division standings, they've struggled to beat playoff-bound teams in recent weeks, but that changed on Monday.
Jake McCabe scored at 1:30 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday.
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners Monday night in their home opener at the newly renovated Rogers Centre.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
The Vancouver Park Board approved the use of e-scooters and e-bikes on designated cycling paths at a meeting Monday night.
The Vancouver Park Board has voted to impose further restrictions on people camping overnight in local parks.
The Ontario government is looking into counting student residences and retirement spaces to meet its 10-year target of building 1.5 million homes.
Lawyers for the five police officers involved in the 2020 shooting death of Mississauga father Ejaz Choudry will argue that their clients’ identities should be kept hidden amid ongoing civil proceedings at a hearing in a downtown Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) is sounding the alarm on increasing aggression in school.
Dhanushka Wickramasinghe plans to stay in Ottawa and is committed to serving the community after his wife, four children and a family friend were killed in his Barrhaven home last month, according to Ottawa's mayor.
Ontario Provincial Police say first responders responded to an incident on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail in Tudor and Cashel Township just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The City of Westmount is threatening to get tougher with dog owners after complaints of uncontrolled off-leash dogs at Summit Park have created local tensions.
Ill-prepared, too busy or simply didn't get on the eclipse hype train in time? Never fear; Montreal urban astrophotographer AJ Korkidakis has you covered.
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
The lawyer representing a woman who says she was attacked by two dogs that last week killed an 11-year-old boy in south Edmonton said she plans to take legal action against the animals' owner.
The faculty at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax has voted in support of a motion of no confidence in the school’s president and the chair of the board of governors.
A new professional women’s soccer team will take the field in Halifax next year.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to search for a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder three years ago.
A draft environmental assessment report released by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada says the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project is likely to cause direct and cumulative significant adverse environmental effects on Indigenous people.
One of Winnipeg’s oldest parks could be getting a new name.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a resident who has been missing for nearly two months.
Police in Estevan say a male suspect is now in custody following a shooting incident in the city Monday night.
As Saskatchewan teachers step up job sanctions with "work to rule" measures this week – Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has offered to include accountability framework into the Education Act.
Saskatchewan saw an unprecedented amount of wildfires last year, and now officials are preparing for another busy season after months of low precipitation.
Traffic is backed up on Highway 85 southbound in Kitchener after a crash near the Wellington Street exit.
People across Waterloo Region - and beyond - had their eyes on the skies for Monday's solar eclipse.
Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.
Crowds of people across Saskatchewan were outside on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial spectacle that made news across the continent.
Bob Muckalt rarely had to deal with maple bugs before he and his wife Rita bought their home in Confederation Park in 2021.
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Funding to keep the supervised drug consumption site open in Timmins has been found and it will be taken over by Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Cochrane-Timiskaming.
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County. According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.
Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London. According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street are being evacuated.
A London, Ont. jury heard horrific testimony Monday surrounding the alleged abuse of several children at the hands of their mother and father.
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
A non-profit animal rescue organization in Barrie that relies on community generosity recently saved a distressed young lab and her 12 puppies from northern Manitoba.
Police say a man on his way to the airport in a limo with his friends wound up in a holding cell over the weekend instead.
A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.
Essex County OPP officers are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Windsor police have arrested the fifth person related to an aggravated assault downtown.
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
Reliance Properties owns the land spanning from the waterfront, through the Capital Iron building and up to Government Street, and is looking to redevelop it.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Whether through a telescope or solar viewing glasses, southern Albertans were treated to a 30 per cent partial solar eclipse Monday.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
As we near summer, northern tourism officials are taking stock of the winter that was (or wasn’t) and looking to the next busy season for the industry.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.