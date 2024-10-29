Canada

    • Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John’s, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John’s, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.

    RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say the remains were found on Oct. 19 by a commercial vessel working in the area.

    The remains were transported to the Port of Argentia where they were turned over to Placentia RCMP.

    Police and the province's chief medical examiner say the remains belong to a Canadian Coast Guard employee who went missing from the CCGS Vincent Massey on Sept. 16. 

    A news release from the RCMP did not identify the deceased. 

    The coast guard had said the employee went missing as the vessel sailed along the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024

