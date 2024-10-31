U.S. senator calls out lack of TD executives charged in money laundering settlement

Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.
A U.S. senator is raising concerns that TD Bank Group executives did not face charges as part of the bank's settlement over its failure to detect large-scale money laundering.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren says in a letter to the U.S. attorney general that the settlement, which included more than US$3 billion in fines and a cap on asset growth, failed to hold corporate executives accountable.
Warren says both executives and the bank itself were able to escape the full scope of penalties that Congress could have levied, despite allowing the bank "to act as a criminal slush fund and hurt hundreds of thousands of people."
TD's failure on money laundering controls allowed criminals to launder more than US$670 million through the bank over six years, including profits from fentanyl trafficking.
Warren says unless executives are held accountable, banks will continue to factor enforcement fines into the cost of doing business, rather than approaching compliance with money laundering laws with the seriousness it requires.
TD declined to comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 100 North Koreans have gone missing after being caught by secret police while trying to defect from the isolated country or even for trying to call relatives in South Korea, a Seoul-based human rights group said on Thursday.
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, lawyer Dean Armstrong said on Thursday.
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
Residential school survivors are calling on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism, echoing one of the findings in a report about unmarked graves and burial sites associated with the institutions.
A 17-year-old is dead after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with four police officers who were responding to a break-and-enter in progress in Aurora on Wednesday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
The United States expects some 8,000 North Korean troops that are now on Ukraine’s border to be sent into combat in the coming days, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as people tried to salvage what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
A New Zealand judge is to decide whether the owners of an island volcano suffered a miscarriage of justice when their company was convicted of failing to keep visitors safe following an eruption that killed 22 tourists and local guides in 2019.
Donald Trump walked down the steps of the Boeing 757 that bears his name, walked across a rain-soaked tarmac and, after twice missing the handle, climbed into the passenger seat of a white garbage truck that also carried his name.
Rocket barrages fired from Lebanon killed seven people in northern Israel on Thursday, authorities said, hitting agricultural areas along the border and near the city of Haifa in back-to-back attacks that represented the deadliest spate of strikes from Lebanon since the Israeli military invaded the country earlier this month.
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
The Alzheimer Society says people with dementia should have the right to request medical assistance in dying in advance — but it must not be a replacement for high-quality palliative care.
A million Canadians have received care under the federal dental-care plan six months after the program began, Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday.
Premier Doug Ford's government has no strategy to mitigate problems that could result from the province's newly liberalized alcohol sales rules, a health coalition said Thursday, warning that more death, cancer diagnoses and emergency department strains are on the horizon.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
The oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States is an elaborate display of wealth — an intricately carved slab of black limestone initially laid in the floor of the second church of Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent British settlement in North America.
Over four days on the water in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Heather Bowlby and her team from Fisheries and Oceans Canada tagged 15 great white sharks.
The situation facing out-of-town Taylor Swift fans now may be even worse, with some hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Toronto and Vancouver on show weekends costing 10 times more than other weekends.
On Wednesday, Nina Dobrew and Shaun White announced that they are engaged on their Instagram pages, with Dobrev posting photos of the pair embracing under an arch of white roses and showing off her five-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.
Canada's economy is likely to miss the Bank of Canada's revised third-quarter forecast after a slew of temporary factors stalled gross domestic product growth in August, data showed on Thursday, at a time when business output was already anemic.
Negotiations between British Columbia's port employers and the union representing foremen are entering a final scheduled day in a bid to avoid a labour disruption.
A New York man who turned a rescued squirrel into a social media star called Peanut is pleading with state authorities to return his beloved pet after they seized it during a raid that also yielded a raccoon named Fred.
Two cute, fluffy alpacas brought a smile to commuters’ faces Wednesday morning as they rode the GO Train from Scarborough to Union Station in advance of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which kicks off this weekend.
Starting next week, Starbucks customers will no longer pay more for this add-on for their orders.
Australian golfer Jeffrey Guan’s dreams came true in September, as he made his PGA Tour debut. A week later, the 20-year-old was left blinded in one eye after being struck in the face by a golf ball.
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Scotiabank Arena is pulling back the curtain and offering Toronto sports fans a behind-the-scenes look inside the storied building.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Three and a half years after losing her only child, a Victoria mother has confirmed something she has long believed: her daughter’s death was not an accident.
The B.C. woman who killed Reena Virk has been granted another six months of day parole, with the Parole Board of Canada recognizing her for “continuing stable and co-operative behaviour.”
An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a Mi-Way bus outside of a school in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
If you’re looking for a scare this Halloween, you don’t have to look far in Calgary with several homes across the city transformed into haunted houses.
A man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in life-threatening condition following an e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.
Some Calgary city council members are taking issue with comments made by Alberta's addiction minister and are reiterating any decision to close a Supervised Consumption Site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre is a provincial responsibility.
It's the spookiest time of the year for these elementary students at St. Gabriel School in Kanata.
OC Transpo is still not providing a launch date for the new north-south O-Train line, as it focuses on the final "critical milestones" to launch the new rail line that will connect downtown Ottawa and Riverside South.
Ottawa will be a major stop along an incoming high speed rail line, which will soon be announced by the federal government.
A Montreal-area woman accused of throwing boiling water on a 10-year-old boy and causing serious injuries has been granted bail.
The City of Montreal found itself in the middle of a debate this week after complaints were made about a sign that featured a woman wearing a hijab.
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
Alberta's nurses have rejected a new collective agreement proposed by a mediator.
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
Mason Louie of Moncton, N.B., has been decorating his house since 2019, but this year his family received a note calling the display too scary for children.
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
A power outage in a Manitoba town has caused a boil water advisory.
The organization representing physicians in Manitoba said more work needs to be done to address the surgical backlog in the province.
Nine of Regina's eleven mayoral candidates faced off in a debate on Wednesday evening, discussing a variety of topics.
Conservation officers are asking for tips from the public after about 100 snow geese were shot and left to waste near Moose Jaw.
A Regina man was taken into custody after a business on 5th Avenue was robbed Wednesday night.
People living in an encampment in Guelph have been told they have two weeks to pack up and get out.
One person has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a stabbing in downtown Guelph on Thursday.
It might not be a ‘dark and stormy’ night, but trick-or-treaters may get a little wet tonight.
Four Saskatoon mayoral candidates had their chance to challenge each other on various issues during a televised debate Wednesday night.
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border were those of Serayne Kematch.
The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan's 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of heavy rain and the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
On Thursday, Maya Pluchowski resumed with her testimony telling the jury about the moments after an 18-year-old Western University student was shot and killed.
An opioid alert has been issued by Grey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) after they received a notification of a suspected fatal opioid-related poisoning.
York Regional Police (YRP) are on the hunt for a man allegedly involved in the shooting of a 65-year-old man in Schomberg as he walked his dog in February 2023.
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is ready to take action to address the issue of homeless encampments popping up in open areas, which is bound to come with some backlash.
Police are searching for a suspect after an alleged assault with a weapon incident that occurred Wednesday evening in Huntsville.
A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.
From the outside, Gurneet Kaur’s home in LaSalle, Ont., looks like many others across the country on Oct. 31 — with pumpkins and skeletons galore.
An official signing of the order to terminate the emergency in Wheatley takes place in Chatham-Kent Thursday afternoon.
Mounties say a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island last week may not be aware they hit someone.
Jayson Perry is in the midst of a journey he never expected to begin.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
A 27-year-old security guard has been charged after an incident where a bar patron sustained life-threatening injuries.
Parks Canada and the Blackfoot Confederacy have announced a new collaboration.
A Lethbridge police officer faces multiple charges in relation to an off-duty domestic incident.
A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
The City of Greater Sudbury has been chosen to host the Ontario 55+ Summer Games next year.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
