Ford vehicles are recalled in Canada. Here's why and what's affected

Certain Ford vehicles are being recalled over concerns about brakes, loose parts and child seats that could increase the risk of a crash or injury.

Transport Canada highlighted one of the recalls updated on its website Wednesday. It said the wrong software update may have been sent for the antilock braking system for the Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 model. This could result in safety systems not working and increase the possibility of a crash, it wrote.

For example, the loss of power brake assist could cause a "sudden increase in brake pedal force and lead to an increase in stopping distance," according to Transport Canada's website.

Recall over steering control concerns

Transport Canada also included another Ford recall for certain light trucks, vans and SUVs over steering concerns.

In the separate recall updated Wednesday, it said there's a risk of losing steering control that could lead to a crash because of potentially loose parts.

The affected Ford vehicles are the Bronco 2024 model and the Ranger 2024 model.

"On certain vehicles, the nuts for the ball joints that connect the front upper control arms to the steering knuckles may not have been properly tightened," the department wrote. "As a result, the upper control arm could separate from the knuckle."

Child seat concerns

As well, there was a smaller Ford recall over concerns about seats and restraints for the Ford Maverick 2024 model.

Child seats that aren't properly secured could increase the risk of injury in a crash, according to Transport Canada's website, which was updated on Wednesday.

"On a small number of vehicles, the second-row seat upper tether anchorages used for installing a child car seat may not be properly secured," according to the website. "As a result, the child seat tether strap could detach in a crash."

In all cases for the Ford recalls, Ford will inform affected owners by mail to take their vehicles to a dealership for possible system updates, repairs or replacements.

Customers can contact Ford at 1-800-565-3673, or get more information by going on its website.