Scientists find new piece in puzzle of America's oldest tombstone

Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.
The oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States is an elaborate display of wealth — an intricately carved slab of black limestone initially laid in the floor of the second church of Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent British settlement in North America.
Often referred to as the “Knight’s Tombstone” due to the carvings of a knight and shield on its surface, the mysterious marker’s placement in the church dates back to 1627, but for years little else was known. Now, researchers have found a new piece of the puzzle about the gravestone’s origins, painting a fuller picture of the prominent person to whom it likely belonged.
By analyzing microfossils — fossils about the size of a thumbnail — within the limestone, researchers found that the tiny ancient organisms preserved in the stone were from Europe, according to a study published September 4 in the International Journal of Historical Archaeology. Historical evidence then pointed the study authors to a Belgian tombstone export business thriving at the time, where they theorize the tombstone began its journey.
“These stones are quite heavy, and the most expensive part of the stone is not the stone itself, but the transportation costs. … To me, that was surprising, that there was somebody that was affluent enough to want to exhibit their wealth and memorialize themselves with such an expensive proposition,” said lead study author Marcus Key, a geoscientist and the Joseph Priestley Professor of Natural Philosophy at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
The heavy stone departed from Belgium to London to be carved before being transported across the Atlantic Ocean to its final resting place in Jamestown, likely a yearlong journey, according to Key.
The tombstone is believed to belong to Sir George Yeardley, a colonial governor of the earliest English settlement and one of America’s first slaveholders, who was knighted in 1618. The death of the early leader likely would have called for an elaborate burial and tombstone, which has survived for nearly four centuries.
“This guy was the governor of the colony, so he was a pretty big wig himself. He had the family resources to do that,” Key added. “A lot of people there were probably dying with just wooden tombstones that were carved there on site, and those obviously don’t survive for 400 years. … This is more of the history of our nation’s past and our colonial relationship with mother England.”
The new origin story of the grave marker highlights Jamestown’s position in global transatlantic trade and sheds light on the early colonists’ burial procedures, experts said.
A 2021 study also led by Key confirmed the grave marker to be the oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States. His latest study set out to find the origin of the tombstone.
The stone contained four species of ancient foraminiferans — single-celled organisms — only found in what is now Europe, mostly in Belgium and Ireland. Based on when the species of the microfossils existed, the limestone is likely 340 million to 336 million years old, according to the study.
The microfossils within the limestone, about the size of a thumbnail, were found to be ancient foraminiferans only found in what is now Europe. (Courtesy Marcus Key, Dickinson College Geosciences Professor via CNN Newsource)
In the early 17th century, Virginia colonists did not have access to stone suitable for elaborate grave slabs — those were carved in England and transported to North America — so it’s not surprising to find out that the limestone came from Belgium, said Mary Anna Hartley, a senior staff archeologist with Jamestown Rediscovered, an archeological project that studies and preserves the remains of the original English settlement. Hartley was not involved with the study.
But the extra effort to cross the Atlantic for the stone does highlight the societal status of the person to whom it belonged, she said in an email. “Acquiring this permanent memorial would have been a very expensive undertaking and cost-prohibitive to everyone except the most affluent of the day,” she said.
Early 17th century graves at Jamestown are traditionally unmarked, so the discovery of the tombstone — engraved to commemorate a knighthood and once decorated with brass inlays — is rare for this period, Hartley added.
This detail and the prestige needed for such a prominent grave location within the church led archeologists to believe the tombstone is Yeardley’s, as did a reference to a broken tomb with a crest made by his step-grandson in the 1680s. Burial within a church was typically saved for high-status individuals and clergy, and Yeardley was one of two knights to die while the Jamestown church was in use, according to Jamestown Rediscovery.
In the colony’s earliest days, Yeardley led the General Assembly, the first representative governing body in North America, which gathered in the second church in 1619. Weeks later, he purchased several slaves after the arrival of the first enslaved Africans on American soil.
Measuring nearly 6 feet long (less than 2 metres) and 3 feet wide (less than 1 metre), the tombstone was discovered in 1901 inside the entrance of a third Jamestown church that was built around the second church in the 1640s. The nearly 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) marker is believed to have been moved during construction, so its original location is not known.
When archeologists discovered the tombstone in its new location, they did not find any remains underneath the slab. However, a 2018 excavation of the only grave within the second church’s chancel, the space just before the altar, uncovered remains that archeologists theorize to be Yeardley’s based on the location and estimated age of the person at death. Yeardley was about 40 when he died.
A DNA analysis on the bones and teeth is underway, which researchers hope will give a more concrete answer by next summer, Hartley said.
Hartley estimated there to be around 40 burials within the footprint of the second and third churches. While a majority of the adjacent churchyard has not been excavated, it could contain hundreds of burials, she added.
Colonial period cemeteries have suffered neglect and vandalism, with the Knight’s Tombstone likely surviving for as long as it did because vegetation concealed it, she added.
“Jamestown is a unique place. The people who lived, died, and interacted here — not just the English but other Europeans, First Peoples, and Africans — laid the groundwork for modern America,” Hartley said. “I think Jamestown is fascinating because it represents the very earliest seed of American culture.”
Key pointed out similarities between the Jamestown gravesite and Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place. The British monarch, who died in September 2022, was buried under a black marble ledger stone that resembles the 400-year-old Knight’s Tombstone. Elizabeth’s stone was set into the floor of the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
“The way we relate to death hasn’t really changed much. It seems to be pretty inherent there in nature, but most (colonists) didn’t have the resources to import a nice carved stone,” Key said.
“They had a really high mortality rate in Jamestown at that time,” he added. “There were a lot of people being buried in the church, but only one of them had a big old black (limestone) tombstone from Belgium.”
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, lawyer Dean Armstrong said on Thursday.
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
Residential school survivors are calling on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism, days after the release of a report about unmarked graves and burial sites associated with the institutions.
A 17-year-old is dead after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with four police officers who were responding to a break-and-enter in progress in Aurora on Wednesday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
As this year's wildfire season comes to an end, the province says there were more wildfires in 2024 than last year.
A million Canadians have received care under the federal dental-care plan six months after the program began, Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday.
Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as people tried to salvage what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
More than 100 North Koreans have gone missing after being caught by secret police while trying to defect from the isolated country or even for trying to call relatives in South Korea, a Seoul-based human rights group said on Thursday.
Rocket barrages fired from Lebanon killed seven people in northern Israel on Thursday, authorities said, hitting agricultural areas along the border and near the city of Haifa in back-to-back attacks that represented the deadliest spate of strikes from Lebanon since the Israeli military invaded the country earlier this month.
The family WhatsApp group chat buzzed with constant messages. Israel was escalating its airstrikes on villages and towns in southern Lebanon. Everyone was glued to the news.
North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time in almost a year Thursday, demonstrating a potential advancement in its ability to launch long-range nuclear attacks on the mainland U.S.
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
The parliamentary budget officer says if the federal government wants to meet NATO's military spending target by 2032 as promised, it will have to almost double defence spending to $81.9 billion.
The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.
The Alzheimer Society says people with dementia should have the right to request medical assistance in dying in advance — but it must not be a replacement for high-quality palliative care.
Fresh slivered onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounders were the likely source of an E. coli outbreak that has led to one death and illnesses in more than a dozen states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
Over four days on the water in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Heather Bowlby and her team from Fisheries and Oceans Canada tagged 15 great white sharks.
Scientists in Argentina have discovered the oldest-known fossil of a giant tadpole that wriggled around over 160 million years ago.
The situation facing out-of-town Taylor Swift fans now may be even worse, with some hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Toronto and Vancouver on show weekends costing 10 times more than other weekends.
One Winnipeg restaurant got a surprise visit from a pair of ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars.
On Wednesday, Nina Dobrew and Shaun White announced that they are engaged on their Instagram pages, with Dobrev posting photos of the pair embracing under an arch of white roses and showing off her five-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.
Canada's economy is likely to miss the Bank of Canada's revised third-quarter forecast after a slew of temporary factors stalled gross domestic product growth in August, data showed on Thursday, at a time when business output was already anemic.
Three Ontarians said they waited months to get paid for the tickets they sold on StubHub.
Two cute, fluffy alpacas brought a smile to commuters’ faces Wednesday morning as they rode the GO Train from Scarborough to Union Station in advance of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which kicks off this weekend.
Starting next week, Starbucks customers will no longer pay more for this add-on for their orders.
A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Scotiabank Arena is pulling back the curtain and offering Toronto sports fans a behind-the-scenes look inside the storied building.
Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists to top 500 points for his career, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Mounties say a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island last week may not be aware they hit someone.
When it comes to Halloween decorations, one Vancouver resident loves to push the limits.
Jayson Perry is in the midst of a journey he never expected to begin.
Six people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck collided with a TTC bus in North York overnight.
A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by the CTrain Thursday morning, EMS told CTV News.
Alberta is expected to table legislation concerning transgender Albertans on Thursday.
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar will hold a media availability at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the completion of the 21-day trial running period and an "overview of the next steps."
Ottawa will be a major stop along an incoming high speed rail line, which will soon be announced by the federal government.
Trick-or-treaters may need the raingear, but not the big coat for Halloween, on a record-breaking warm October day in Ottawa. The temperature hit 22.6 C at 1 p.m., setting a record for the warmest Oct. 31 in Ottawa history.
A Montreal-area woman accused of throwing boiling water on a 10-year-old boy and causing serious injuries has been granted bail.
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Newly appointed Quebec youth protection director Lesley Hill appeared before journalists on Thursday, promising greater transparency.
Alberta's nurses have rejected a new collective agreement proposed by a mediator.
Mason Louie of Moncton, N.B., has been decorating his house since 2019, but this year his family received a note calling the display too scary for children.
Before the trick-or-treating sugar rush sets in, a Manitoba dentist is reminding parents and caregivers just how much candy kids should consume on All Hallows’ Eve and beyond.
Nine of Regina's eleven mayoral candidates faced off in a debate on Wednesday evening, discussing a variety of topics.
The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan's 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.
A Regina man was taken into custody after a business on 5th Avenue was robbed Wednesday night.
It might not be a ‘dark and stormy’ night, but trick-or-treaters may get a little wet tonight.
An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.
Following a significant drug investigation, the Brantford Police Service (BPS) has seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the service’s history.
Four Saskatoon mayoral candidates had their chance to challenge each other on various issues during a televised debate Wednesday night.
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border were those of Serayne Kematch.
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of heavy rain and the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
A Goulais River man has been charged with impaired driving and entering a premises without permission after he pulled into a driveway he thought was his and argued with the homeowner.
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to gunfire on Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., OPP were sent to a home on Bruce Road 1 near Paisley.
A search warrant was used at a home where police seized several items including loaded weapons and a ballistic vest that had an old Sarnia police crews sewn on the front of it.
Barrie man arrested by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) faces slew of child interference and pornography-related charges.
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is ready to take action to address the issue of homeless encampments popping up in open areas, which is bound to come with some backlash.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a teenage suspect who was shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday night.
A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.
Masks are now required in certain situations in Windsor Regional Hospitals due to increased COVID-19 cases and other viruses.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is reminding the community to stay safe and recognize the danger of carbon monoxide (CO).
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Parks Canada and the Blackfoot Confederacy have announced a new collaboration.
A Lethbridge police officer faces multiple charges in relation to an off-duty domestic incident.
According to the last Alberta crop report of 2024, 99.9 percent of crops in the south region have been harvested.
The City of Greater Sudbury has been chosen to host the Ontario 55+ Summer Games next year.
From Jan.1-Oct. 20, Ontario Provincial Police officers laid 95 impaired charges on Manitoulin Island, compared to 93 in all of 2023.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
