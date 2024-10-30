'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus will not cave to demands from the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
On Tuesday Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he will make good on his threat to work with opposition parties to topple the minority Liberals with a non-confidence vote.
The Conservatives and Bloc would also need support from the NDP to make that happen, but Singh says he's not going to "play their games."
Singh, who now holds the power to trigger the next election, says his party is ready for a campaign whenever the times comes.
But he reiterates that the NDP's vote will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
Singh accuses the Bloc of helping the Conservatives, who he says would make cuts to services and programs that people need.
__
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
A mother intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, police say
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
New Sikh Federation forms to counter alleged Indian interference in Canada
A new national advocacy group is uniting Sikh voices from across the country to counter India's interference in Canada as more details of an alleged state-sponsored campaign emerge.
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
'My voice is not recovering': Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour due to illness
Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has postponed the Canadian leg of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour, citing illness.
'Going behind his back': Tory MPs support federal housing program that Poilievre vowed to cancel
Five Conservative MPs have written letters to the Liberal housing minister asking him to grant their communities funding from a program that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre this week called disastrous and promised to cancel.
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Canada's Halloween forecast: Record-setting sweet weather for some, frighteningly frigid conditions for others
Trick-or-treaters will flock to streets across the country Thursday night with the Canadian staple, the parka, covering costumes for some, while others will be treated to mild conditions.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
Police say man behind ballot box arsons has metalworking experience and may be planning more attacks
The man suspected of setting fires in ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington state is an experienced metalworker and may be planning additional attacks, authorities said Wednesday
At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain
Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
Trump’s social media stock just suffered its worst day since going public
After a ridiculous spike over the past five weeks that had absolutely nothing to do with the company’s actual business, former President Donald Trump’s social media stock is suffering a sudden setback.
Haiti sees a rise in killings and police executions with children targeted, UN says
More than 1,740 people were reported killed or injured in Haiti from July to September, a nearly 30 per cent increase over the previous trimester, according to the latest numbers released Wednesday by U.N. officials.
Afghan women cannot pray loudly or recite in front of other women, says Taliban minister
Afghan women are forbidden from praying loudly or reciting the Quran in front of other women, according to a Taliban government minister.
Harris promises to 'represent all Americans' after Biden's remark on Trump supporters and 'garbage'
Kamala Harris called Wednesday for Americans to “stop pointing fingers at each other” as she tried to push past comments made by President Joe Biden about Donald Trump's supporters and “garbage."
Canada needs to double its military spending to meet NATO targets: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says if the federal government wants to meet NATO's military spending target by 2032 as promised, it will have to almost double defence spending to $81.9 billion.
New Sikh Federation forms to counter alleged Indian interference in Canada
A new national advocacy group is uniting Sikh voices from across the country to counter India's interference in Canada as more details of an alleged state-sponsored campaign emerge.
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Vancouver airport
A recent case of measles detected in the Maritimes has a B.C. connection, provincial health officials say.
H5N1 bird flu identified in pig for first time in United States
H5N1 bird flu has been identified in a pig in the United States for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
First in Canada: Researchers in London, Ont. treat cancer patient with innovative therapy
A team at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) is the first in Canada to treat a neuroendocrine tumours cancer patient using an innovative treatment.
This ancient tadpole fossil is the oldest ever discovered
Scientists in Argentina have discovered the oldest-known fossil of a giant tadpole that wriggled around over 160 million years ago.
'Mysterious' four-legged creature spotted at night in Bristol Zoo
In a surprising discovery, Bristol Zoo's conservation team captured night vision footage of a 'mysterious' creature on zoo grounds.
Cambodian archeologists discover a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues at Angkor UNESCO site
Archeologists in Cambodia have unearthed a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues in a "remarkable discovery" at the Angkor World Heritage Site near the city of Siem Reap, authorities said Wednesday.
Olivia Rodrigo revisits 'terrifying' moment she fell through hole in stage while performing
Olivia Rodrigo has had a big world tour that she said has been fun - despite an accident that made headlines.
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Teri Garr, the offbeat comic actor of 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' has died
Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star of such favourites as 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' has died. She was 79.
More than a quarter of Canadians will spend at least $100 on Halloween: poll
A new poll suggests more than a quarter of Canadians will spend $100 or more on Halloween, with roughly 70 per cent of respondents saying they'll fork over as much money as they did last year on candy and costumes.
Ontario Costco locations get licence to sell beer, wine
Costco locations in Ontario will join hundreds of other grocery and big-box stores that can start selling wine and beer as soon as this Thursday.
Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.
Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America
A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.
Winter depression is real and there are many ways to fight back
As winter approaches and daylight hours grow shorter, people prone to seasonal depression can feel it in their bodies and brains.
Forget Shohei Ohtani. Dogs are getting trading cards now
Topps, Fanatics' trading card company, is partnering with the Westminster Kennel Club to release a line of inserts named 'Stars of the Show,' which feature champion pooches from Sage the Miniature Poodle to Trumpet the Bloodhound.
Travis Kelce sports Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey during podcast appearance
Travis Kelce traded up his Kansas City Chiefs jersey for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers one.
Toronto Raptors all-star Scottie Barnes out with broken orbital bone
All-star forward Scottie Barnes is out with a fractured right orbital bone. The Toronto Raptors say Barnes's injury will be re-evaluated in three weeks' time.
Yankees fans who ripped ball out of Mookie Betts' glove will be banned from Game 5 of World Series
The two New York Yankees fans who were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series after ripping the ball from Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts' glove will be banned from Yankee Stadium for Wednesday’s Game 5.
Volkswagen's employee council says the automaker plans to close at least 3 German plants
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
Teen charged for driving nearly 200 km/h in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
'You never know what you're going to find': Halifax junk remover shares some of his company's strangest discoveries
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
'Smiles per gallon': B.C. man creates Canadian-themed art car with stuffed moose on roof
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks take to the water across New Brunswick
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
Cosplay Queen: New Brunswick artist's handmade costumes attract thousands of followers online, celebrity commissions
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Murder charge laid in 2023 Vancouver stabbing
A man has been charged with murder after an 11-month investigation into a Downtown Eastside stabbing, according to police.
$100K in damage to Telus lines targeted by thieves in Abbotsford: police
Telus lines have been targeted by wire thieves in Abbotsford, according to police, who say the crimes have caused more than $100,000 in damage and impacted people’s ability to call 911.
'I was trembling:' Brampton man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom
Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton.
-
BREAKING Ontario deficit has shrunk by $3.3 billion, but return to balance still two years away
Ontario’s deficit for 2024-25 has shrunk by $3.3 billion since the Ford government released the provincial budget earlier this year, and the province says it expects that deficit to flip to a larger-than-expected surplus within the next two years.
Police release video of Markham home invasion; 3 teens in custody
Three teens are in custody and two other suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion caught on camera in Markham this week, York Regional Police say.
Quebec man allegedly brought women to Calgary to force them into the sex trade: ALERT
Police in Alberta have arrested a Quebec man on numerous charges related to human trafficking.
Human remains found in wooded area near Levern
Police are investigating after a body was found on the Blood Tribe First Nation.
Alberta to increase fines for selling uninspected meat
The Alberta government, in the interest of protecting human and animal health as well as the meat industry, is increasing the penalties for the sale of illegal uninspected meat.
Two men burned while working in Ottawa apartment building
Two men are being treated for burns after being injured while working at an apartment building in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.
Ottawa city council passes motion to study 'bubble' bylaw, despite skepticism from councillors
Ottawa's city council voted on Wednesday to enable city staff to look into the feasibility of implementing a 'bubble bylaw' that could restrict demonstrations near certain community spaces, including schools and hospitals amid an increase in hate crimes.
Alzheimer's patient plans to make an early request for medical assistance in dying
Quebec Alzheimer's patient Sandra Demontigny fought to have advanced medical assistance in dying (MAID) requests approved and she plans to request one in the coming months.
Montreal's Metro constables want to carry guns, but STM says there's no such plan
The union representing special constables in Montreal’s Metro wants its members to carry guns and stun guns after a rise in violent incidents, but the STM said it isn’t considering it.
New Quebec youth protection director appointed; minister links crisis to immigration
Lesley Hill was appointed Quebec Director of Youth Protection on Wednesday, replacing Catherine Lemay who resigned on Monday.
EXCLUSIVE More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
Traffic impacts the most common concern over potential river valley spa
The city and company behind a proposal for a thermal spa adjacent to Edmonton's river valley took questions about the project from Brander Gardens residents Tuesday night.
McDavid out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury: Oilers
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out injured for two to three weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.
Tent should have entitled homeless man to higher welfare level, N.S. lawyer argues
The lawyer for a homeless man who died at a Halifax encampment is arguing in court today that his client's welfare payments should have been as high as those received by people with permanent housing.
Sarah McLachlan postpones anniversary tour with Maritime stops
Famed Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is postponing her 30th Anniversary tour of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” due to health concerns.
Major traffic back-ups near Halifax Wednesday morning due to multiple collisions
Collisions on both bridges spanning the Halifax Harbour led to traffic troubles for commuters Wednesday morning.
Man assaulted with machete, bear spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
'Nature is just amazing': Manitoba dog seen nursing kitten
A long-time animal foster said the recent behaviour of her dog and cat is something she had never witnessed.
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
Sask. RCMP searching for man who is running to be Regina's mayor
Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that 37-year-old Nathaniel Hewton, a candidate for mayor in Regina’s upcoming civic election, is wanted in relation to an assault investigation.
Advance polls for Regina election to open on Friday
Regina’s municipal election is fast approaching on Nov. 13. For those who can’t vote on that day or want to vote earlier, advance polls will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.
Eastbound Highway 401 near Townline Road in Cambridge closed
All lanes of Highway 401 are closed eastbound near Townline Road in Cambridge.
Woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding doulas pleads guilty to more charges
Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.
Police investigating after man with gunshot wound goes to Guelph hospital
Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Guelph General Hospital on Monday.
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
Chelmsford residents celebrate $1M lottery win
Daniel and Rita Auger of Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury are celebrating after winning $1 million in the Sept. 17 Encore draw.
'$5 million impact': Sarnia, Ont. predicting economic boom by hosting U17 World Hockey Challenge
Lambton County is about to be showcased worldwide over the next 10 days as it hosts the World U17 Hockey Challenge.
Have you checked your CO detector is working? Here's why it might be expiring this year
“As a volunteer firefighter myself, and going into homes, I’ll tell you it’s around 40 per cent don’t have working alarms, or don’t have any at all.”
London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS
A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.
Complainant alleges years of control, exploitation in human trafficking case involving married couple
A woman claiming Lauriston and Amber Maloney exploited her while she lived and worked for the Essa Township couple continued her testimony on Wednesday, telling the court she was controlled for years.
Driver accused of speeding 146km/h through town charged with stunt driving
Provincial police charged a driver allegedly clocked speeding 76 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in Amaranth Township on Wednesday morning.
Barrie invests millions to spur affordable housing developments
The City of Barrie is putting its money where councillor's mouths are with a major injection of cash for affordable housing.
11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.
Windsorites staying on par with Halloween spending: Survey
Some Windsor residents will cut back their spending on Halloween. Others have said they will spend the same amount of money on Halloween candy and costumes as years past, despite a rocky economy.
-
video Tilbury couple spins their way to $225,000
A Tilbury couple has won a whopping $225,000 after winning the big spin on a Big Spin OLG scratch ticket.
Guards seize $70K in cannabis outside B.C. prison amid increase in drone detection systems
Prison officials discovered several packages containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband cannabis products on the perimeter of a British Columbia prison last week, as the Correctional Service of Canada says it has increased its deployment of anti-drone and detector dog services at federal institutions across the country.
'Comeback Kid' of B.C. election says NDP must adapt and build bridges
The New Democrat whose 27-vote, come-from-behind election victory is being credited with giving B.C. Premier David Eby a razor-thin majority says he's a bridge builder in his community and the party needs similar relationships across the province.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
Here's where to find the best houses decorated for Halloween in Sault Ste. Marie
Just two days ahead of Halloween, the City of Sault Ste. Marie has awarded several local homes and one business for having the best decorations for the season.
Heavy rain forecast in the Sault raises possibility of flooding
The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority is issuing a flood outlook statement to residents regarding current watershed conditions.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.