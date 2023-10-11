Russian authorities fine a human rights advocate for criticizing the war in Ukraine
Human rights advocate Oleg Orlov was fined about $1,500 on Wednesday for criticizing the war in Ukraine, the latest step in a relentless crackdown on activists, independent journalists and opposition figures.
Orlov, co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, was convicted of publicly "discrediting" the Russian military after a Facebook post in which he denounced the invasion of Ukraine.
A law adopted shortly after the Kremlin sent troops across the border made it a criminal offence if committed repeatedly within a year; Orlov has been fined twice for antiwar protests before facing criminal charges.
A Moscow court began hearing the case in March, and Orlov faced up to five years in prison if convicted. In closing arguments Wednesday, however, the prosecution asked the court to impose a fine of 250,000 rubles (about $2,500).
"Thank God!" gasped Orlov's wife when she heard that in court, according to the Russian news outlet Mediazona.
Several hours later, the judge delivered the verdict and ordered Orlov to pay an even lower fine -- 150,000 rubles (about $1,500).
Memorial, one of the oldest and the most renowned Russian rights organizations, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize along with imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
Memorial was founded in the Soviet Union in 1987 to ensure that victims of Communist Party repression would be remembered. It has continued to compile information on human rights abuses and track the fate of political prisoners in Russia while facing a Kremlin crackdown in recent years.
The group had been declared a "foreign agent," a designation that brings additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations. Over the years, it was ordered to pay massive fines for alleged violations of the "foreign agent" law.
Russia's Supreme Court ordered it shut down in December 2021, a move that sparked an outcry at home and abroad.
Memorial and its supporters have called the trial against Orlov politically motivated. His defence team included Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.
Addressing the court Wednesday, Orlov rejected the charges and stressed he does "not regret" speaking out against the war. He called the punishment the prosecution asked for "extremely lenient," compared with long prison terms handed to other activists and opposition figures, and "a small price to pay for expressing a position I believe to be true."
After the verdict was announced, he left the courtroom applauded by his supporters. Orlov promised to appeal the "soft, but unlawful and unjust" sentence and urged his supporters not to forget about political prisoners who have to spend years behind bars.
After invading Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin doubled down on suppressing dissent, adopting legislation effectively outlawing any criticism of what it insisted on calling its "special military operation."
Since then, nearly 8,000 Russians have faced misdemeanour charges and over 700 people have been implicated in criminal cases for speaking out about or protesting the war, according to the OVD Info human rights and legal aid group.
The authorities have also used the new law to target opposition figures, human rights activists and independent media. Top critics have been sentenced to long prison terms, rights groups have been forced to shut down operations, independent news sites were blocked and independent journalists have left the country, fearing prosecution.
Many of those exiles have been tried, convicted and sentenced to prison terms in absentia. The scale of the crackdown has been unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia.
------
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
The winner of Katmai’s Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
Canada
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
-
N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Gaza war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Gaza war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
Judge to decide if Ottawa locals can testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The criminal trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume today with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents.
World
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defence ministers meeting seeking more support to fight Russia
For the first time, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined a meeting of more than 50 defense leaders from around the world Wednesday to make a personal pitch for military aid, in the face of lagging political support in the U.S. and new pressure on allies to send weapons to bolster Israel’s war with Hamas.
-
Some Israelis abroad desperately try to head home -- to join reserve military units, or just to help
At the most harrowing of times, some Israeli citizens living overseas aren't running from the war at home, but to it.
-
-
Kenya ends arrangement to swap doctors with Cuba. The deal was unpopular with Kenyan doctors
Kenya's government announced Wednesday it would not be renewing a 6-year-old deal that saw Cuban doctors employed in Kenya while those from the East African country travelled to Cuba for specialized training.
-
2 Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in critical condition after fire in mobile gun range trailer
Two veteran Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were seriously hurt Tuesday when a fire broke out inside a trailer serving as a mobile shooting range north of Los Angeles, authorities said.
-
Russian authorities fine a human rights advocate for criticizing the war in Ukraine
Human rights advocate Oleg Orlov was fined about $1,500 on Wednesday for criticizing the war in Ukraine, the latest step in a relentless crackdown on activists, independent journalists and opposition figures.
Politics
-
2 Canadian deaths confirmed, third presumed; evacuation flights from Israel to begin by week's end: Joly
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, adding that assisted departures of citizens and their families will begin by the end of the week. Joly said that the government is following reports that another three Canadians remain missing, but would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
-
Sexual assault charges stayed against former army commander over court delay
Retired Lt.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, who once returned from fighting in Ukraine to face sexual assault charges, received a stay from a Kingston, Ont., judge Tuesday, who ruled his delayed trial violated his rights.
-
'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
X promises 'highest level' response on posts about Israel-Hamas war. Misinformation still flourishes
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the war between Israel and Hamas.
Entertainment
-
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
-
Keith Urban shares the secret to a great song ahead of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony
Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse duo Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Nashville's Music City Centre.
-
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.
Business
-
Chinese carmaker Geely and Malaysia's Proton consider EV plant in Thailand, Thai prime minister says
Malaysia's national carmaker Proton and its Chinese partner Geely are considering setting up a plant in Thailand to produce electric vehicles, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.
-
German sandal maker Birkenstock worth billions after U.S. initial public offering
LVMH-backed Birkenstock was set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of US$9.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
-
Spin Master signs deal to buy Melissa & Doug for US$950 million
Spin Master Corp. announced a deal on Wednesday to buy U.S.-based toy company Melissa & Doug for US$950 million in cash.
Lifestyle
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Gaza war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Gaza war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
The winner of Katmai’s Fat Bear Week contest for 2023 is …
Voting is over in Katmai National Park & Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest, in which the public picks from 12 big ‘n’ bulky bears in an online brackets-style tournament.
-
Alaska Airlines has created a coffee that it says tastes better in the sky
Alaska has created a custom blend with Portland-based roaster Stumptown to make a coffee that's immune from the altitude-changing effects that airborne-served coffee typically creates, including tasting bitter and weak.
Sports
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
-
Afghanistan wins the toss and bats first against India at the Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan won the toss Wednesday and opted to bat against an India lineup high on confidence after opening its Cricket World Cup campaign with a victory over five-time champion Australia.
-
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Three former Australian Open champions -- Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber -- are set to return to Melbourne Park in January following maternity leave, joined by 2022 winner Rafael Nadal and hometown favorite Nick Kyrgios.
Autos
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.