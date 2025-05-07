ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Slovakia’s leader rejects an EU plan to halt Russian natural gas imports by the end of 2027

By The Associated Press

Published

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Feb. 21, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.