ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 for WWII Victory Day

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via videoconference at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.