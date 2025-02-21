ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

After three years of full-scale war, Ukrainians call on Canada to help them carry on

By The Canadian Press

Published

Rostyslav Milevskyi, shown in a handout photo, runs the LGBTQ+ organization Gender Zed in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, which is mostly occupied by Russia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.