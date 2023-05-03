Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on Kremlin
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a "terrorist act" and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.
In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn't in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.
The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.
There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.
Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled thatday.
Russia retains the right to respond "when and where it sees fit," the Tass report said, quoting the statement.
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada's largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
High gas prices aren't deterring Canadians from road trips, new poll shows
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target: police
A teenager who opened fire Wednesday at his school drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
King Charles changes key piece of coronation, causing mixed feelings
King Charles changed a part of the coronation ceremony, and is now asking the public to swear an oath to him, a move that has been met with mixed emotions.
New medallions released to mark King Charles' coronation
In honour of King Charles III's coronation, set to take place in London on Saturday, two new medallion designs have been approved exclusively for Canada.
