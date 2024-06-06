World

    • Trump will campaign in Arizona following his hush money conviction

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, May 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, May 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Share
    Phoenix, Ariz. -

    Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday with a trip to Arizona, his first appearance in a battleground state since he was convicted in a hush money scandal.

    Trump is scheduled to speak at a town hall in Phoenix organized by Turning Point, a conservative youth organization that has seen its influence rise alongside Trump's takeover of the GOP.

    Trump responded defiantly to the verdict against him a day after a New York jury found him guilty last week of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. But he has not spoken directly to the swing-state voters who will decide the November election.

    He is likely to find a friendly audience at Turning Point. Led by Charlie Kirk, the group has harnessed the energy of young people drawn to Trump's Make America Great Again movement by cultivating conservative influencers and hosting glitzy events. And it's made Kirk and his allies wealthy.

    Nowhere is Turning Point’s influence greater than in Arizona, the group’s adopted home state where its loyalists have taken on prominent roles in the state GOP but have struggled to win general elections. Turning Point’s slate of conservative candidates lost in the 2022 midterms, including Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor and is now running for U.S. Senate.

    The group is looking to expand its influence this year to other battleground states and got a boost when Trump ousted former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel in February. She was replaced by Trump's hand-picked successor, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who has spoken positively about working with Turning Point.

    U.S. President Joe Biden won Arizona in 2020 by about 10,000 votes. It was, along with Georgia, one of two states decided by less than half a percentage point and is expected to be close again this year.

    Arizona Republicans have enthusiastically embraced Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. State lawmakers commissioned an unprecedented partisan recount that confirmed his loss. Cochise County officials in southern Arizona are facing criminal charges for refusing to certify the 2022 midterm election results.

    Hours before Trump is scheduled to speak, Jake Hoffman, a Republican state senator who is also a top Turning Point consultant, will be arraigned for his role in an alleged plot to overturn Trump's loss in Arizona. Hoffman is accused of being a fake elector who signed a document falsely claiming to represent Arizona in the Electoral College.

    Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is scheduled for arraignment in the same case on Friday.

    Despite the state's importance on the presidential map, Trump has not campaigned in Arizona since 2022, when he held a rally to support his slate of midterm candidates, all of whom ended up losing.

    Trump's trip west includes several private fundraisers and a rally on Sunday in Nevada, another battleground state he lost narrowly in 2020.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Don't wait for the 'perfect market' when buying a home: expert

    The Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points, providing a glimpse of hope to mortgage holders. However, one banker says it could be a mistake for prospective homebuyers to plan their next move based on Wednesday's announcement.

    Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts 3 times, spewing lava and clouds of grey ash

    Thursday's eruptions sent ash clouds up to 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) into the air, said Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia’s Geology Agency. Photos and videos recorded by the agency from an observation post showed bursts of incandescent red lava with some lightning during the eruptions.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News