Russia opens a vast national exposition as presidential election approaches
With pointed disdain for the West, Russia on Saturday unveiled a sprawling exposition highlighting the nation's accomplishments, which will run through the months leading to the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek a new term.
Putin issued a decree in March to hold the exposition and some observers have seen it as aimed at creating an ideological framework for his re-election. News reports had suggested he might use the opening to announce his candidacy for the March election, but his spokesman later said he would not attend the event.
Putin has led Russia as president or prime minister since 2000, and re-election would extend his term until 2030.
The event is held at VDNKh, the vast exposition grounds in northern Moscow that was established by Josef Stalin and is renowned for its collection of elaborate Soviet Gothic-style pavilions. The setting plays to many Russians' nostalgia for the Soviet era and echoes Putin's drive to restore Russia as a superpower.
Thematically, the exposition focuses on Russia as a country of diverse ethnic groups and cultures unified by a sense of national purpose. It includes displays from each of Russia's regions, as well as from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed, along with an array of presentations on industry, education and technology will be on offer.
It also draws on the view of Russia being in a civilizational battle, a concept that has been in forefront of official discourse since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
"Any provocations and aggressive actions directed against Russia are doomed to failure. Because we are a single people, bound by a common history, fraternal bonds of friendship and mutual understanding," Putin said in a message marking the opening of the exposition.
In a speech at the show's opening day, Putin's close ally Nikolai Patrushev, head of the national security council, amplified the idea.
"In contrast to the West, Russia has offered a civilizational choice based on preserving national sovereignty, mutual respect, equal partnership, traditional family values, protection of religious foundations and the rights of believers, as well as generally accepted norms of morality, ethics and social behavior," he said.
"Historically, Russia has always been a bone in the throat of the West, interfering with the implementation of its hegemonic plans," Patrushev said.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Palestinian-Canadian man urges ceasefire as wife, children remain trapped in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian Nael Halees says he has lost 15 family members in Gaza, and is urgently calling for a ceasefire while his wife and two children remain trapped there.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid
Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians Saturday at a UN shelter and hospital in the main combat zone in the Gaza Strip as the assault intensified on the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers, amid growing international uproar over the soaring death toll and deepening humanitarian crisis.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected U.S. calls for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, telling U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday "we are going full steam ahead," unless the hostages held by Hamas are released.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
-
'We're just more vigilant,' synagogue and mosque leaders in Canada say amid rise in hate crimes
As police forces in major Canadian cities report a dramatic spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in recent weeks — a surge correlated with the Israel-Hamas war — synagogues and mosques throughout the country are amping up security measures to protect their communities.
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
-
Air Canada admits it violated disability regulations, apologizes to B.C. man
Air Canada has acknowledged it violated Canadian disability regulations and apologized to a British Columbia man who uses a wheelchair, after he was forced to drag himself off a flight in Las Vegas this summer.
-
Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in Toronto
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.
-
Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says
A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.
-
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157
Survivors of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal's northwest in the middle of the night described sudden shaking followed by houses collapsing and burying entire families, as the death toll rose to 157 on Saturday.
-
Ukraine minister says he wants to turn his country into a weapons production hub for the West
Ukraine's newly appointed head of defence industry says he is working tirelessly to ramp up local arms production and wants to turn the country into a weapons production hub for the West.
-
Iranians mark the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. embassy takeover while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of Iranians gathered on the streets Saturday to mark the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" while condemning Washington's support of Israel as it strikes the Gaza Strip as part of its war against Hamas.
-
Australian premier will protest blogger's detention conditions while meeting the Chinese president
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday he would protest a lack of transparency in China's treatment of a detained Australian democracy blogger when meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing during a trade-focused state visit.
-
Palestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freelandsaid Friday that if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Saint John auction features three rare, early Maud Lewis paintings
Three rare Maud Lewis paintings are up for auction in Saint John, N.B. this month.
-
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs' game in Germany? Travis Kelce wouldn't say
Travis Kelce declined to discuss Taylor Swift's status for Sunday's game in Germany -- and their status as a couple.
-
Taylor Swift and Beyonce concerts deliver record-breaking earnings for Live Nation
Live Nation Entertainment has Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to thank for propelling the live concerts organizer to its strongest quarterly results to date.
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
-
Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investment
President Joe Biden is gathering leaders from 10 other countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and address migration issues.
-
North Korean art sells in China despite UN sanctions over nuclear program
For sale at a recent Beijing art exposition was a painting with an asking price of US$2,460 that depicted the snow-capped Mount Paektu, the mythical birthplace of the Korean people.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Welcome to Mexican 'muerteadas,' a traditional parade to portray how death can be as joyful as life
Mexico's "muerteadas" are part of a festival that stretches for several nights and locals regard as part of their identity. Each celebration differs from one town to another, but most take off at the main church, where participants and musicians sing to honour their local saints.
-
Singapore’s Changi Airport fully reopens Terminal 2 following dramatic makeover
Singapore's Changi Airport has fully reopened Terminal 2 following a massive 3.5-year expansion project.
Lonely garage hours pay off for Canada's Laos-Loo at Pan American Games
Claudia Laos-Loo tells people she competes in kata, she's prepared for "what's that?" and "why do you scream?"
-
Tensions spike in Rio de Janeiro ahead of Copa Libertadores soccer final and after Copacabana brawl
Tensions remained high Friday in Rio de Janeiro on the eve of the Copa Libertadores soccer final, following a brawl between fan clubs and a fierce police response on the Copacabana beach the previous day.
-
Supporters celebrate opening of Gay Games in Hong Kong, first in Asia, despite lawmakers' opposition
Scores of athletes celebrated the opening of the Gay Games in Hong Kong on Saturday despite opposition from anti-LGBTQ lawmakers, marking the first time the international sporting event to be held in Asia.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
-
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven
Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.