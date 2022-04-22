Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife, Sophie, announced the change of plans on the eve of a seven-day trip to the region to celebrate the queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne. They will go ahead with plans to visit the island nations of St. Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda starting Friday, Buckingham Palace said.
The royal couple still plan to visit Grenada at a later date. The change was made after consultations with the Grenadine government and the governor general, the queen's representative on the island.
The decision comes as Caribbean nations debate their relationship with the British crown. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were sharply criticized last month for being "tone deaf" and perpetuating images of Britain's colonial rule during a tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
Though many people welcomed the royals, they were also greeted by protesters demanding an apology for Britain's role in the enslavement of millions of Africans and reparations for the damage caused by slavery.
During a speech in Jamaica, William expressed his "profound sorrow" for slavery but stopped short of offering an apology.
William also recognized the changing nature of the connections between Britain and its former colonies and said it was up to the people of these nations to decide whether to continue their links to the crown.
"We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future," William said during a speech in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. "Relationships evolve. Friendship endures."
The Earl and Countess of Wessex were likely to face similar calls for a British apology during a visit to Grenada, where activists had requested an audience with the royal couple.
The itinerary for the remainder of their trip is decidedly non-political.
In Antigua and Barbuda, Edward and Sophie will hear about the importance of sport in the community and attend a reception for local artisans and non-profit organizations.
While visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Edward will meet athletes training for the Commonwealth Games and Sophie will speak to women in leadership roles about the community's response to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.
In Saint Lucia, the couple plan to visit the Pigeon Island National Landmark and the Sulphur Springs, a dormant volcano whose mud baths are a tourist attraction. They will also attend a service to mark the queen's 70-year reign.
The royals are visiting the three nations as representatives of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates the 70th anniversary of her reign this year. During those seven decades she has been the head of state for the United Kingdom and 14 "realms" that were once colonies of the British Empire and are now independent countries.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Police across Canada investigate crimes against Ukrainians, supporters
Police across Canada are investigating alleged acts of vandalism, theft and even arson against Ukrainian Canadians or those showing their support amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
On Earth Day, climate activists rally against fossil fuels
Climate change campaigners kicked off a wave of protests for Earth Day on Friday, pushing demands such as an immediate halt to European imports of Russian oil and gas and an end to building fossil fuel infrastructure.
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
Canada
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Ontario reports another 27 COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions continue to rise
Another 27 deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Ontario as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to rise.
-
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
-
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
-
Police across Canada investigate crimes against Ukrainians, supporters
Police across Canada are investigating alleged acts of vandalism, theft and even arson against Ukrainian Canadians or those showing their support amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.
-
Backlog has landlords, tenants in Ontario waiting months to resolving rental disputes, expert says
Major backlogs at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to wait months, even years for a hearing, drawing out disputes between property owners and renters.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia blames Ukraine for halted talks
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Russia's top diplomat says talks to end the fighting in Ukraine have "ground to a halt," because Moscow hasn't received any response from Kyiv to its most recent set of proposals.
-
Britain, India call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
India and Britain on Friday called on Russia to begin an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defence ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow.
-
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlighted the savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating Friday, as Russia pounded targets in eastern Ukraine in a new offensive to take the country's industrial heartland.
-
Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing
Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed.
-
Chinese officials slam YouTube for removing account of Hong Kong's expected next leader
Chinese officials have slammed YouTube for taking down the account of a politician expected to become the next leader of Hong Kong, accusing the video sharing company of interfering in the country's internal affairs.
-
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
Politics
-
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
-
New 'Centre Ice' groups hopes to be 'voice' for moderate Conservatives: co-founder
A new advocacy group dubbed 'Centre Ice' hopes to be the voice of moderate Conservative Party of Canada members as the race for a new leader unfolds, says its co-founder.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
-
U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens
U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Obama pressures Big Tech on disinformation in Silicon Valley speech
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday called on tech companies to provide greater transparency about the way they promote content and for stricter regulation of the industry to combat what he called the 'disinformation problem.'
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Mattea Roach wins 13th straight 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$286K
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach won her 13th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday night, taking in more than US$14,700.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Northman' is a bloody and ferocious revenge epic
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Northman,' 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' 'The Bad Guys' and 'The Automat.'
-
Amber Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard sought to undermine Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her Thursday by spending hours in court focused on the actor's drinking, drug use and texts he sent to friends -- including one about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
Business
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
CEO says Flair has resolved foreign ownership issue -- mostly -- amid regulatory probe
Amid an ongoing regulatory probe of Flair Airlines, CEO Stephen Jones says the budget carrier has rejigged its governance structure to align with Canadian ownership rules -- but that its 'significant' debt to an American investor remains a concern.
-
Elon Musk's The Boring Company now valued at nearly US$5.7 billion
The Boring Company, Elon Musk's bid to beat traffic by putting Teslas in tunnels, has raised US$675 million, which it plans to use to build more of its Loop projects.
Lifestyle
-
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
The start of the recreational marijuana market in New Jersey comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven 'alternative treatment centres' that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centres operate 13 facilities across the state.
-
Florida bride and caterer charged with lacing wedding food with cannabis
A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been arrested and accused of lacing wedding food, including lasagna, with marijuana and causing several guests to become sick, according to their arrest warrant affidavits.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
-
Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally
Russian Olympic gold medalist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Autos
-
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.