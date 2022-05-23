Richard Berthelsen: What kind of King will Prince Charles be? Royal tour offers hints
The Canadian royal visit of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall seemed to have higher stakes than the prince’s 18 previous visits to this country. In an environment where there is increased questioning of institutions like the monarchy, given its long history and colonial baggage, along with a national mood which has seen unprecedented protests in Ottawa in the past few months, it was not clear how warm the reception or successful this visit might be. Negative headlines from visits by other members of the Royal Family in the Caribbean were also in the background.
The visit also took place at a time when many are starting to view Prince Charles differently, given that his destiny to be King seems to loom closer. The Queen herself remarked in a recent video that "no one lives forever,” and this has seemed to permit discussion about the future monarchy. As Prince Charles has increasingly deputized for the mobility-restricted Queen at high-profile state occasions, it eases the inevitable transition and provides the public an opportunity to visualize him in the role for the first time. Those who gathered during the stops of the Canadian tour had a sense that they were seeing a future King.
While the public can now start to imagine the Prince of Wales as King, many wonder just what type of King he might be. In the past years, there has been a lot of speculation as to how political a monarch Prince Charles could be, in comparison to the approach taken by the Queen who has been scrupulous to mask her opinion - something which has proven to be part of the success of her record-setting reign.
For starters, it appears that Charles may reign over a smaller number of realms, with the eight countries in the Caribbean actively looking at constitutional change. Although they will require referenda, which have tended to support the status quo in most countries to date, it is likely that Charles will serve as a shared sovereign of fewer countries in his time. Even in Canada, where support for constitutional monarchy softens considerably when placed in the context of a new reign, there are calls for change. However, the constitutional bar for a change in the arrangements for Canada’s head of state are extremely high and an alternative does not appear to be on the horizon.
In 2018, the Queen settled the matter of Charles’ position as head of the Commonwealth upon his accession. Like his parents, the Commonwealth has been an important priority throughout his time as the Prince of Wales and there is every indication that this will continue, even as more countries become Republics. Like his mother, who during her reign has seen over 34 nations transition to Republic status, most recently Barbados, Prince Charles will wish them well and continue to have a relationship with them, although he will visit them less frequently.
Along with fewer realms, his desire for a slimmed down monarchy appears to be coming to fruition earlier than -- and more directly -- that he might have anticipated. The departure of popular members of the Royal Family (Harry and Meghan), along with others whose conduct was called into question (Prince Andrew), as well as his ageing cousins (the Kent’s), means that Charles will be supported in his role as King by far fewer working members of the family. While the realms may be fewer, there will also be fewer hands on deck to support charities, the military, traditional ceremonies, as well as the expectation of visibility throughout the 54 nation Commonwealth.
Prince Charles has often mused about the title of “Defender of the Faith.” For many years, he has engaged in extensive dialogue with major world religions. It is likely this will be an important part of his role as he sees it in the future; to promote interfaith understanding in a new way. He has developed solid relationships with leaders of the Jewish faith, as well as Catholics and Hindus, and is a stalwart friend of the Muslim community in the U.K. and elsewhere.
Unlike his mother, Prince Charles will come to the throne in his 70s, with a well-established public record about what he believes and what he has done over the course of his long apprenticeship. Indeed, it will be his time as Prince of Wales which will be his most consequential to public life. While most are familiar with the work of his various trusts and charities in areas, including the environment, opportunities for youth, education, art, health, traditional architecture and sustainability, it is unlikely that these causes will be taken up by Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their own charitable foundation, and their interests are likely to be more focused rather than the many which his father concentrated on in more than 50 years as heir to the throne. Charities created by the Prince of Wales will have to stand on their own feet, without a direct Royal patron, or be wound up. As King, Charles will not be able to develop the time and attention to them.
With a smaller and older family, extensive travel as we saw the Queen and Prince Philip undertake will not be possible for too many years into the next reign. The pandemic has demonstrated how the Royal Family can interact with people in the virtual space and this is likely to increase as a smaller and less travelling Royal Family will find this as one of the only means of connecting, particularly in a country the size of Canada.
As King, Charles will also likely undertake duties in a more informal and less scripted fashion. His visit to Canada this past week placed him and the Duchess in situations where they interacted with good humour and as good sports in situations with food and drink, as well as in meeting people in an unscripted way. Prince Charles does not keep to a tight schedule, with most days on this tour ending almost an hour behind schedule as he took the time to speak to people and understand the experiences of the Ukrainian community and those who sought refuge in Canada from Afghanistan, as well as most importantly with Indigenous peoples on their land and their leaders. While the Queen’s engagements tended to go like clockwork, for Prince Charles, the timings are a rough guess!
The media and others wonder whether Prince Charles will be able to leave behind a life of activism, coaxing and cajoling the public, as well as political leaders, into action on various issues where he has found gaps and he finds government response is lacking. The Prince is acutely aware that the success of the Queen’s reign has been due to her scrupulous and careful staying above the fray of government policy and partisan politics. In the future and as this draws closer, he is likely to modify his approach to more behind-the-scenes and will be at pains to demonstrate his constitutional neutrality after a lifetime of establishing programs and responses to what people tell him and what he sees in his worldwide travels.
As with other political leaders when they have stepped up, it is not possible to anticipate how he will perform, nor how the public will respond when he occupies a different chair. While he has been the longest serving and most consequential Prince of Wales, more than anyone, he will recognize the change that succeeding to the throne will require. But he is unlikely to check the compassion and empathy that he has shown to so many people and many issues, and is likely speak in a more forthright and direct manner than the Queen has done. The speeches in Canada indicate that will be the case, particularly at the end of the visit in the N.W.T. where he spoke longer than anticipated recounting what he had seen, particularly with the environment and Indigenous traditional knowledge.
One of the key factors in the future reign will be the role of Prince William. Prince Charles will need the support of his wife and the small family now around him - his siblings and son - to fill the large gap which will be created. But it will be a transition reign of further downsizing and adjustment to the age in which we live. At the conclusion of his visit to the Bahamas, Prince William noted the role is about serving and supporting in whatever way the people think best in using the platform the Royal Family is lucky to have, and that the future is for the people to decide.
Given the ambitious Canadian tour this past week and the many issues it addressed, it is clear the future reign will be an active and engaged one, but different in ways we both can and yet cannot anticipate.
Background
Speaking in the 252-second video recorded in Windsor's White Drawing Room, Her Majesty said:
"Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today. None of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children's children and those that will follow in their footsteps."
Video message from the Queen for COP26 in Glasgow, November 1, 2021.
----
Duke of Cambridge, statement at the end of the Caribbean tour March 27, 2022.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ceremony opens daylong memorial marking graves detection at site of Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial began Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
Thousands in Ont., Que. still without power after storm leaves at least nine dead
Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
Monkeypox fears could stigmatize LGBTQ2+ community, expert says
A theory that the recent outbreak of monkeypox may be tied to sexual activity has put the gay community in an unfortunate position, having fought back against previous and continued stigma around HIV and AIDS, an LGBTQ2+ centre director says.
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol's steel plant.
First of three flights bringing Ukrainians to Canada to land in Winnipeg
The first of three charter flights bringing Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion to Canada is to land in Manitoba this afternoon.
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Military members urged to contact Habitat for Humanity amid housing crisis
An email encouraging members of the Canadian Armed Forces to consider contacting Habitat for Humanity if they can't find affordable housing is casting a spotlight on a growing challenge facing many military personnel and their families.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: What kind of King will Prince Charles be? Royal tour offers hints
The Canadian royal visit took place at a time when many are starting to view Prince Charles differently, given that his destiny to be King seems to loom closer, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Wreckage found of plane that disappeared in Ontario with Alberta men onboard, police say
The wreckage of a small plane that disappeared last month in northern Ontario with two men aboard has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
Canada
-
Northern Tornadoes Project continues to investigate damage from Ontario-Quebec storm
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project is investigating the aftermath of the deadly storm that blew across southern Ontario and Quebec, but analysis will take time.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ceremony opens daylong memorial marking graves detection at site of Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial began Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
-
Hydro damage 'significantly worse' than the ice storm and tornadoes, Hydro Ottawa says
Hydro Ottawa says the damage from Saturday's storm is "simply beyond comprehension", and is "significantly worse" than the 1998 ice storm and the tornadoes that hit the capital three years ago.
-
Thousands in Ont., Que. still without power after storm leaves at least nine dead
Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
-
Military members urged to contact Habitat for Humanity amid housing crisis
An email encouraging members of the Canadian Armed Forces to consider contacting Habitat for Humanity if they can't find affordable housing is casting a spotlight on a growing challenge facing many military personnel and their families.
-
Children's shoes still fill steps of Vancouver Art Gallery in residential school tribute
A moving memorial of more than 200 pairs of tiny shoes still fills the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery a year after it was first installed.
World
-
Freed U.K. woman says Iran forced her to sign false confession
A British-Iranian charity worker who was detained in Tehran for almost six years says she was forced by Iranian officials to sign a false confession to spying before she was freed two months ago.
-
Ukraine updates: Russia escalating Donbas assault
The latest updates on the war in Ukraine on Monday: A Ukrainian official says Russian forces are stepping up their bombardment of the Donbas area.
-
Biden: U.S. would intervene with military to defend Taiwan
President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is 'even stronger' after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades.
-
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol's steel plant.
-
7 die in Philippine ferry fire; over 120 rescued from water
A ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire in the northeastern Philippines on Monday, killing seven passengers and forcing many survivors to jump into the sea where they were rescued by other vessels.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: What kind of King will Prince Charles be? Royal tour offers hints
The Canadian royal visit took place at a time when many are starting to view Prince Charles differently, given that his destiny to be King seems to loom closer, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Politics
-
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Conservative party ends its investigation into complaint about a racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada says its ended its investigation into a racist email sent to leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign team after the party member purportedly behind it resigned their membership.
-
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
Health
-
Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, expert says
A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as 'a random event' that might be explained by risky sexual behaviour at two recent mass events in Europe.
-
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
Three doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday. Pfizer plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.
-
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world.
Sci-Tech
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
-
Glut of social media posts, political divisiveness a challenge for content moderators
Misinformation, trolling and worse has always existed online, but content moderators say they saw a shift after the U.S. elected Donald Trump president in 2016 that reached a new height when George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, was killed in police custody in May 2020, fuelling racial tensions just as the world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Entertainment
-
Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard spent much of last week trying to portray her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as a jealous and drunken abuser who can only blame himself for his nose-diving Hollywood career.
-
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'
Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from 'Saturday Night Live,' leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's 47th season finale.
-
Billie Eilish finds having Tourette's syndrome 'exhausting'
Spend enough time with Billie Eilish and you may notice her tics. The singer talked about having Tourette's syndrome in an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.'
Business
-
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech Monday to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Economic gathering in Davos.
-
U.S. stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses
Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020.
-
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
Lifestyle
-
You can get unlimited summer travel for US$9.50 a month in this European country
A whole month of unlimited transport in Germany is just US$9.50 -- that's a great deal at any time, but in a time of fuel price hikes, rocketing car rental rates and a worldwide cost of living crisis, it becomes unbeatable.
-
Princess Diana's 'priceless' wedding tiara exhibited for the first time in decades
This summer, auction house Sotheby's will display some of history's most influential tiaras -- many which have not been seen by the public in decades -- in a new exhibition called 'Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.'
-
Hugs help women face stress, study says. Men, you are out of luck
You have a big test, a difficult conversation or a stressful day ahead -- how much of a difference could a hug from your partner make on your state of mind? A hug can make a big difference for women, according to a new study. Unfortunately, the effect is not as powerful when it comes to men.
Sports
-
Flames trying to shake off 'worst' playoff effort in 4-1 loss to Oilers
If the Calgary Flames thought their second-round series was going to be a cakewalk after scoring nine goals in the opening game, they forgot the firepower of their opponent.
-
Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory
Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday.
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Autos
-
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
-
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
-
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.