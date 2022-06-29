Ressa says Philippine courts to decide Rappler news site closure order

Ressa says Philippine courts to decide Rappler news site closure order

A staff member of Rappler monitors as Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa talks during a zoom meeting as seen inside their office in Pasig city, Philippines, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A staff member of Rappler monitors as Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa talks during a zoom meeting as seen inside their office in Pasig city, Philippines, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme

The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social