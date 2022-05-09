Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
Warning: This content may be distressing to some.
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a revolver and a remarkable likeness of Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
Provocative may be understating the power of Dmytro Iv’s work, when you consider the barrel of the revolver is planted firmly in the statue’s mouth.
It’s called “Shoot Yourself” and was erected without permission in a very prominent location—where a Soviet-era statue of Lenin once stood.
“Originally I had an idea to create something that would motivate our soldiers to keep on killing Russians,” said Iv, who imitates putting a gun to his mouth and pulling the trigger.
His sculptures have been shown internationally, and usually he works in soft material, but he said this time chose rusted steel for its effect.
“The war is tough,” he told me. “Steel is tough. There should be no beauty in this.”
Eight hours after “Shoot Yourself” was lifted into place, like a Banksy guerilla manoeuvre, it was removed. But not before photos and video whirled across the globe on social media.
Iv said he doesn’t want to talk about why it was taken away, beyond suggesting it was considered a provocation as Russia and Ukraine were preparing to mark the Second World War’s Victory Day, though in very different ways.
He seems more amused than indignant.
The sculpture is now being stored in a Kyiv warehouse. Iv said this situation is only temporary and that “Shoot Yourself” will soon appear at a new venue, maybe in another city.
The eyes are very Putin-esque, highlighted with little strips of barbed wire. The revolver is realistically menacing with a steel hand on the trigger. Iv said it took a month to create.
“The sculpture speaks for itself,” he says. “Putin is a war criminal and war criminals can do two things. They can either be put in prison, or shoot themselves.”
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a revolver and a remarkable likeness of Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv. (Courtesy CTV'S Paul Workman)
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a revolver in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Commercial air traveller traffic 17 times higher in early May compared to last year
Commercial air travel is intensifying as COVID-19 restrictions ease domestically and abroad, with the number of travellers entering Canada up 17 fold compared to this time last year.
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
Canada
-
As Peguis First Nation braces for more rain, Manitoba assessing long-term flood protection
Manitoba government officials say they are working to help Peguis First Nation in its ongoing flood fight, but stopped short of committing to specific, long-term prevention strategies or infrastructure.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
-
Weather, eased COVID-19 restrictions fuel spike in irregular Canada-U.S. migration
Warmer weather and fading fears about COVID-19 have immigration experts warning of more irregular efforts to cross the Canada-U.S. border - and not only in one direction.
-
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario Liberals' platform
The Ontario Liberals unveiled their election campaign platform on Monday morning weeks ahead of the provincial election.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders calling on Pope to visit former residential school
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the Catholic Church to arrange for the Pope to visit a former Saskatchewan residential school during his visit to Canada.
World
-
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
-
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
-
Macron proposes new political union for non-EU countries
France's president warned Monday that decades could pass before Ukraine joins the European Union, and proposed a new political organization to bring together countries on the continent that share EU values but are not part of the bloc.
-
Call Trump or Pence? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day's events -- former U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a revolver in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
-
Police name the Tennessee and Florida guests found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas
The three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas were from Tennessee and Florida, and scientists and investigators are working to determine their causes of death, the island nation's police commissioner said Monday.
Politics
-
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
-
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Health
-
U.S. baby formula supply problem is getting worse
For months stores across the U.S. have been struggling to stock enough baby formula. Manufacturers say they're producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it's still not enough to meet current demand.
-
Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson
Police said Monday that they hadn't arrested anyone over a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group.
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Sci-Tech
-
How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
TikTok plans to share advertising revenue with creators
TikTok is launching a program that will let marketers buy prime advertising spots on the top four per cent of videos, and for major creators to make money off their content.
Entertainment
-
'I'm getting recognized when I leave my house now': Mattea Roach on 'Jeopardy!' streak
Mattea Roach is still tutoring and planning to go back to school after becoming the most successful Canadian contestant in 'Jeopardy!' history.
-
'Jeopardy' savours run of super champions after host stumbles
'Jeopardy!' is on an unusual run of super champs that has seen, in just the last seven months, three contestants land in the television game show's historical list of top five winning streaks.
-
U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro
Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite closes down more than 3% as commodities drop, U.S. markets down
Canada's main stock index closed down more than three per cent in a broad-based decline driven by falling commodity prices as investors continue to worry about the effects of rising rates.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
-
Russia needs to sell oil. It's running out of options
Russia has long been powered by oil and Europe's addiction to it. Now, Moscow is faced with an unprecedented challenge: If the continent bars imports of millions of barrels of crude, can it find new customers?
Lifestyle
-
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
America's faithful are bracing -- some with cautionary joy and others with looming dread -- for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.
Sports
-
Canadian Denis Shapovalov swears at fans amid chorus of boos at Italian Open
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov lost his cool at the Italian Open, shouting 'shut the f—up' at fans as a chorus of boos rained down upon him.
-
Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP award: AP source
With a historic season, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earned his second straight Most Valuable Player award, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
-
Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka withdraw from Italian Open
Fresh off his victory at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.
Autos
-
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen was explosive at the start Sunday and used a pair of aggressive passes to get past Ferrari and current championship leader Charles Leclerc. Once out front, the reigning world champion controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third win in five races to start the season.
-
Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents
Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices, which climbed to 222.9 cents per litre over the weekend, could jump another five cents, an expert says.
-
Uber, union reach settlement in Ontario unionization case: UFCW Canada
Uber Technologies Inc. has fought off a unionization attempt from Toronto drivers for its premium Uber Black service with a settlement it signed with the private sector union trying to represent the workers.