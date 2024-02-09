World

    • Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case

    Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, participates in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, participates in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Share

    Prince Harry has settled the remainder of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking and other unlawful acts after the publisher agreed to pay substantial damages and his legal costs, his lawyer told London's High Court on Friday.

    In December, the High Court ruled that Harry had been a victim of unlawful information gathering including phone-hacking by journalists on the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People tabloids with the knowledge of their editors.

    However, that judgment only considered 33 of 148 articles Harry had complained about, ruling in his favor over 15 of these. His lawyer David Sherborne told the court MGN had conceded the rest of his claim, and agreed to pay another substantial sum and the Duke of Sussex's legal costs.

    (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sam Tobin)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News