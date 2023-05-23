Priest killed in Mexico; 9th slain in country in past 4 years

MEXICO CITY -

A Roman Catholic priest has been killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the ninth slain in the country in the past four years.

The church's Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Javier Garcia Villafana, who had been assigned to the Capacho parish in Huandacareo just one month earlier.

The Michoacan state prosecutor's office said that Garcia's body had several gunshot wounds and was found inside a vehicle.

The killing came one day after the Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed its solidarity and condemnation of an attack against Monsignor Faustino Armendariz Jimenez, archbishop of the northern state of Durango.

On Sunday, an elderly man tried to stab Armendariz in Durango's cathedral. The archbishop escaped uninjured.

The conference said in a statement that it condemned Garcia's killing and called on authorities to find those responsible.

"It is a painful reminder of the serious situation we face as a society, in which the presence of organized crime and impunity continue threatening the lives and safety of so many," the statement said.

The Catholic Multimedia Center said in the statement that Garcia was shot while driving near Capacho on the shores of Cuitzeo lake.