Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
As daylight broke, 10 white-gloved Papal Gentlemen -- lay assistants to pontiffs and papal households -- carried the body on a cloth-covered wooden stretcher after its arrival at the basilica to its resting place in front of the main altar under Bernini's towering bronze canopy.
A Swiss Guard had saluted as the body was brought in via a side door after Benedict's remains, placed in a van, were transferred from the chapel of the monastery grounds where the increasingly frail, 95-year-old former pontiff had passed away on Saturday morning.
His longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, and a handful of consecrated laywomen who served in Benedict's household, followed the van by foot for a few hundred yards (metres) in a silent procession toward the basilica. Some of the women stretched out a hand to touch the body with respect.
Before the rank-and-file faithful were allowed into the basilica, prayers were recited and the basilica's archpriest, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, sprinkled holy water over the body, and a small cloud of incense was released near the bier. Benedict's hands were clasped, a rosary around his fingers.
Just after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), the doors of the basilica were swung open so the public, some who had waited for hours in the dampness before dawn, could pay their respects to the late pontiff, who retired from the papacy in 2013 to become the first pope to do so in 600 years.
Faithful and curious, the public strode briskly up the center aisle to pass by the bier with its cloth draping after waiting in a line that by midmorning snaked around St. Peter's Square.
Benedict's body was dressed with a miter, the peaked headgear of a bishop and a red cloak.
Filippo Tuccio, 35, came from Venice on an overnight train to view Benedict's body.
"I wanted to pay homage to Benedict because he had a key role in my life and my education. I arrived here at around 7:30, after leaving Venice last night," Tuccio said.
"When I was young I participated in World Youth Days," said the pilgrim, referring to the jamborees of young faithful held periodically and attended by pontiffs. Tuccio added that he had studied theology, and "his pontificate accompanied me during my university years."
"He was very important for me: for what I am, my way of thinking, my values. This is why I wanted to say goodbye today."
Among those coming to the basilica viewing was Cardinal Walter Kasper, like Benedict, a German theologian. Kasper served as head of the Vatican's Christian unity office during Benedict's papacy.
Benedict left an "important mark" on theology and spirituality, but also on the history of the papacy with his courage to step aside, Kasper told The Associated Press.
"This resignation wasn't a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength, a greatness because he saw that he was no longer up to the challenges of being pope," Kasper said.
Kasper, who was among the cardinals who elected Benedict to the papacy in 2005, added that the resignation decision gave "a more human vision to the papacy: that the pope is a man and is dependent on his physical and mental strengths."
Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter's Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning's funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St. Peter's Square.
As Benedict desired, the funeral will marked by simplicity, the Vatican said when announcing the death on Saturday.
On Monday, the Vatican confirmed widely reported burial plans. In keeping with his wishes, Benedict's tomb will be placed in the crypt of the grotto under the basilica that was last used by St. John Paul II, before the saint's body was moved upstairs into the main basilica before his 2011 beatification, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing. Italian state television said around 10,000 people had viewed Benedict's body after about four hours.
At two sides of the piazza's colonnade, viewers went through the usual security measures required for tourists entering the basilica -- passing through metal detectors and screening bags through an X-ray machine.
Marina Ferrante, 62, was among them. The Roman arrived an hour before the doors were opened, and she grew emotional when she explained why she came.
"I think his main legacy was teaching us how to be free," she said. "He had a special intelligence in saying what was essential in his faith and that was contagious" for other faithful. "The thing I thought when he died was that I would like to be as free as he was."
While venturing that the shy, bookworm German churchman and theologian and the current Argentine-born pontiff had different temperaments, "I believe there's a continuity between him and Pope Francis and whoever understands the real relationship between them and Christ can see that," Ferrante said.
An American man who lives in Rome called the opportunity to view the body "an amazing experience." Mountain Butorac, 47, who is originally from Atlanta, said he arrived 90 minutes before the dawn open and left the basilica a half-hour after it opened.
"I loved Benedict, I loved him as a cardinal (Joseph Ratzinger), when he was elected pope and also after he retired," Butorac said. "I think he was a sort of people's grandfather living in the Vatican."
He came to the Vatican to pray for Benedict when he was ailing, "so I wanted to be here today to say goodbye. I think he and Francis were close, they cared for each other," he said.
With an organ and choir's soft rendition of "Kyrie Eleison" ("Lord, have mercy" in Latin) in the background, ushers moved well-wishers along at a steady clip down the basilica's center aisle and then nudged them gently forward, saying, in Italian, "avanti" (keep going) to keep the pace brisk. Someone left a red rose.
A few VIPs had a moment before the general public to pay their respects, including Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader who in the past has professed admiration for the conservative leanings of Benedict.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella also came to view the body. The Vatican has said only two nations' official delegations -- from Italy and from Benedict's native Germany -- were invited formally to the funeral, since the pope emeritus was no longer head of state.
Sister Regina Brand was among the mourners who came to the square before dawn.
"He's a German pope and I am from Germany," she said. "And I am here to express my gratitude and love, and I want to pray for him and to see him."
------
Trisha Thomas and Nicole Winfield contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from U.S.
An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.
Scientists discover key reason why long-COVID patients experience long-term smell loss
In a new study looking at why some COVID-19 patients suffer long-term loss of their sense of smell, researchers found no sign of lingering infection in patients despite ongoing inflammation.
'It never needed to be this way': Prince Harry wants his father, brother 'back' in new interview
Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the Royal Family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back," in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with early stage throat and breast cancer, she said Monday.
Canada
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Community search party seeks identity of 'Buffalo Woman' serial killer victim
A grassroots effort continues in Winnipeg to try and identify one of four women believed to have been killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Toronto's SickKids says it is 'aware' of online statement offering free decryptor
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it is aware of an online statement from a ransomware group that offers a decryptor to restore systems impacted by a mid-December cybersecurity incident.
-
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
-
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
World
-
Benedict aide's tell-all book will expose 'dark manoeuvres'
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday promised would tell the truth about the 'blatant calumnies,' 'dark manoeuvres,' mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation.
-
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
Israel's military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.
-
Botswana issues arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama
An arrest warrant has been issued in Botswana for former President Ian Khama on a charge of illegal possession of firearms.
-
South Africa gas truck explosion death toll rises to 34
South African officials say the death toll from an explosion of a tanker truck on Christmas Eve near eastern Johannesburg has risen to 34, including 10 health workers at a nearby hospital.
-
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from U.S.
An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.
-
2 kids among 6 people die in Kashmir village attack
Two children have been killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in Indian-controlled Kashmir a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward homes, killing at least four.
Politics
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
-
An activist in office: Steven Guilbeault's first year as environment minister
Steven Guilbeault, 52, is the first professional environmental activist to go from lobbying the government to move faster against global warming to being the one controlling the speed of the bus.
Health
-
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
-
'Big year' for pharmacists with new prescriptive powers, drug shortages: association
In a year when pharmacists have stickhandled children's drug shortages and an extra-busy flu shot season, you'd think they might balk at the news in Ontario and B.C. that their prescriptive powers are being expanded.
-
Canada's COVID-19 restrictions for air travellers from China questioned by experts
Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus, say experts.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
First Nova Scotia-made satellite launches into space
A tiny Nova Scotia invention made history Thursday as the first Atlantic Canadian satellite to be launched into space.
Entertainment
-
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.
-
'It never needed to be this way': Prince Harry wants his father, brother 'back' in new interview
Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the Royal Family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back," in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
-
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45.
Business
-
Restaurants debut new takeout ware amid phase-in of single-use plastics ban
Customers may notice takeout containers, straws and other items being swapped for greener alternatives in the new year as Canada's food service industry adjusts to the phase-in of a federal law that aims to eventually remove many single-use plastics from the market altogether.
-
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for new year holidays.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
Lifestyle
-
OPINION
OPINION | Steps to make sure you're ready for your next financial emergency
Financial experts say people should be ready for unexpected events like power outages, weather interruptions and other disasters that can inflict chaos and take a financial toll -- often with little warning. Here are steps you can take to make sure you're ready for the next emergency.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
-
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
Sports
-
Women's hockey roars back to life in 2022 after tough pandemic years
Women's hockey in 2022 was a firehose filled with change and advancement after the virtual desert of the COVID-19 pandemic. From a women's league closer to paying a living wage to all of its players, to two major international tournaments in one year, to NHL teams hiring and promoting current and former players at an unprecedented rate, it was a turnaround from the dark days of 2020 and early 2021.
-
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with early stage throat and breast cancer, she said Monday.
-
Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.