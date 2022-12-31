Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95

Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'

China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad.

